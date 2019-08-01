State lawmakers now have a better understanding of the challenges facing border communities dealing with the flood of asylum-seeking migrants, says Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.
Owens was one of several elected officials, representatives of advocacy groups and lawyers who testified before a joint hearing of the House Homeland Security and Public Safety and International Relations and Economic Development committees in Austin on July 12.
“We were invited to go speak, as was the (Del Rio) mayor and the county judge from Eagle Pass. The individual who is in charge of the Texas Department of Public Safety and others were there as well,” Owens said in an interview Wednesday.
“You could tell there were two groups, and it’s the same thing here. You have a group that is concerned about the humanitarian side of this issue, and then you have a group that’s more concerned about border security. They asked a lot of questions, and they wanted to know the numbers: How many people are being released into the community? What are we doing?” Owens said.
In response to some of those questions, Owens said he told the group of about 25 state legislators attending that if the county had to take over the work currently being done by the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition to receive asylum-seeking migrants and help them transition out of Del Rio as quickly as possible, “the cost will be a minimum of $3,500 a day.”
“I told them that it would be nice if between now and the next time (the Texas Legislature meets), if you could set some money aside to reimburse the counties and the cities for the funds they have or are going to expend dealing with this issue,” Owens said.
Everyone agrees, the county judge added, that immigration is a federal problem.
“But when you start releasing individuals into our communities, then it becomes a local problem, and the state has deeper pockets than we do, so it would make sense to us that if we spend money on this, let’s set up a mechanism so the state can reimburse us, and then the state can go after the federal government,” Owens said.
“That did not happen up there. They promised to call other hearings to gather more information, and one of the things that came out of this, is that when you have two separate groups, the humanitarians who really, really want to do more, and another group whose bottom line is that they just want to take care of security and make sure the migrants aren’t out committing crimes, if you have both groups together in one room and they’re trying to vote on something, it almost seems that nothing gets done,” he added.
He thanked the representatives, especially Rep. Poncho Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass), for the opportunity to speak about the issues.
“There were individuals there who asked good questions, that seemed like they were genuine,” Owens said.
He added he wondered “why we couldn’t do this at the federal level.”
“But we just haven’t had the phone calls. I believe our state representatives stepped up. I don’t think a whole lot of anything is going to get done, but they did listen to us. They understand that we have a problem,” Owens said.
“I told them that this is not a Democrat or Republican problem. It’s our problem,” he added.
Owens said he believes there is a better understanding by state legislators of the situation facing border counties and cities.
Owens said between May 11 and July 11, more than 5,600 asylum-seeking migrants have been transitioned through Del Rio.
“They’re going through here. They don’t want to be in Del Rio, but right now, if you go to San Antonio and walk around the streets downtown, there’s a backlog. They have not moved on,” Owens said.
He said the template used by the border humanitarian coalition here is being looked at by other counties.
“I don’t think that we’re going to get any help at this point from the state, but I think they have a better understanding what we’re going through,” Owens said.
