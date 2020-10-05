The International Good Neighbor Council - Del Rio Chapter, the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio and Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz gather to celebrate the grand opening of the “Moments in Time” exhibit at the museum. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October.
The International Good Neighbor Council - Del Rio Chapter, the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio and Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz gather to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the “Moments in Time” exhibit.
Winning artwork from this year’s Fiesta de Amistad poster contest will be on display as part of the “Moments in Time” exhibit at the Whitehead Memorial Museum. The winning artwork was submitted by Victoria Balderas, Atzimba Morales Sr., and Angelica Martinez Diego respectively.
Photos by Atzimba Morales
