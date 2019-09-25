A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with public intoxication following the report of a man getting naked on the street in the city’s south side. Marcos Olivares, 28, a resident of the 100 block of Dennis Drive, was arrested on Sept. 14, at 12:27 p.m., police records show.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded that afternoon to a location in the 200 block of East Morin Street, where man was getting naked, an incident report states.
Responding officers found a topless man with his gym shorts near the knees, sitting inside the Pop World Park, the report states.
The officers made contact with the man and identified him, he admitted to being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, the report states.
Neighbors across the street said Olivares had been yelling curse words and was punching the ground, the report states.
Police officers found Olivares represented a danger to himself and others due to his intoxicated state, and placed him under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, the report states.
Olivares, the report states, was transported to the Del Rio Police Department for processing.
