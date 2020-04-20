A plan announced Friday to a phased reopening of Texas’ economy is effectively starting today, with the opening of state parks and some businesses getting ready to operate under a new, curbside-oriented and health prioritized model.
In a series of executive orders announced Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directs state parks to reopen today, April 20 with guidelines to reduce transmission of COVID-19 – including requiring visitors to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, and prohibiting the gathering of groups larger than five.
This measure is applicable to state parks only, and has no effect over city parks or national parks like Amistad National Recreation Area. The national park remains closed with only boat ramps and hiking trails open, and is advising all visitors to observe social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention.
In the city of Del Rio, and as mandated by a declaration of local disaster issued by Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens, the use of playground equipment in city and county parks is prohibited, while social distancing guidelines shall be observed in any public space including city and county parks.
Gov. Abbott announced a new advisory council dubbed “Strike Force,” consisting of 39 business leaders representing the state’s regions and industries.
The committee will collaborate with working groups to devise strategies, statewide standards, and appropriate time frames to reopen the Lone Star State while prioritizing the health and safety of all Texans.
The committee will be providing input on potentially opening additional activities and services in Texas consistent with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During a press conference held in Austin, Abbott announced three executive orders to begin the process of reopening the state while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Certain activities and services that pose minimal to no threat of spreading COVID-19 are allowed to reopen using a “retail-to-go” model.
Some restrictions on surgeries have also been loosened, while schools are to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Texans are battling a colossal challenge — an invisible enemy that has tested our lives and our livelihoods — but overcoming challenges is part of who we are as Texans,” Abbott said.
Banker and former University of Texas System regent James Huffines will lead the Strike Force and lobbyist Mike Toomey will serve as chief operating officer.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar will serve as consulting members.
In addition, Abbott appointed Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, as Chief Medical Officer of the strike force.
Hellerstedt will be supported by three chief medical advisors: John Zerwas, MD, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas System; Mark McClellan, MD, PhD, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and U.S. Medicaid and Medicare administrator; and Parker Hudson, MD, MPH, assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School and program director for the internal medicine residency.
The health experts will develop a medical architecture to comprehensively test and trace COVID-19 that will enable Texans to gradually and safely begin the process of returning to work and other activities.
The second executive order (GA-16) issued by Abbott relates to the safe, strategic reopening of select services and activities in Texas. This order establishes a temporary curbside or “retail-to-go” model that will allow retail outlets in Texas to reopen beginning Friday, April 24.
Under this model, reopened establishments are required to deliver items to customer's cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact.
This executive order also includes provision for schools to remain closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms.
A third executive order (GA-15) addresses hospital capacity and personal protective equipment needed for the COVID-19 response. The order loosens restrictions on surgeries put in place in March.
Per GA-15, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on April 21 through 11:59 p.m. on May 8, all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities must continue to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without timely performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death as determined by a patient's physician.
Exceptions now include: Any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete hospital capacity or the personal protection equipment needed to cope with COVID-19, or any surgery or procedure performed in a licensed health care facility that has certified in writing to Texas HHSC both (1) that it will reserve at least 25 percent of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, and (2) that it will not request any personal protection equipment from any public source — whether federal, state, or local — for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.
The ban on non-essential medical procedures is scheduled to loosen Wednesday, while the curbside guidelines for retailers going into effect Friday is intended to regulate items retailers have purchased beforehand.
Texas Strike Force
Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointees as members of the advisory council for the reopening of Texas’ economy
Arcilia Acosta: President and CEO, CARCON Industries & Construction
Paul Andrews, Jr.: Founder and CEO, TTI Inc.
Mark Bivins: Rancher, partner in Corsino Cattle Company
Kathy Britton: CEO and Owner, Perry Homes
Brad Brookshire: Chairman and CEO, Brookshire Grocery Co.
J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.: Chairman, Texas Transportation Commission
Alonzo Cantu: President & CEO of Cantu Construction
Bobby Cox: Owner and operator, Bobby Cox Companies, Inc.
Adriana Cruz: Executive Director, Economic Development & Tourism Division, Office of the Governor
Michael Dell: Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies
Scott Dueser: Chairman, President & CEO, First Financial Bank
Don Evans: Chairman of the President George W. Bush Foundation, Chairman of Permian Strategic Partnership
Tilman Fertitta: Chairman, CEO, and sole owner, Landry's, Inc.
Richard Fisher: Senior Advisor, Barclays and Former President & CEO, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Rick Francis: Chairman of the Board, WestStar Bank Holding Company, Inc.
Printice Gary: Founding Partner/Principal and CEO, Carleton Companies
Brad Heffington: Owner of Heffington Farms, Inc. and Triple T Irrigation, Inc.
Jeffery D. Hildebrand: Executive Chairman and Founder, Hilcorp Energy Company
Nancy Kinder: President & CEO, Kinder Foundation
Tom Luce: Founder and Chairman, Texas 2036
Marc McDougal: CEO, McDougal Companies
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale: Owner, Gallery Furniture
Drayton McLane: Chairman, McLane Group
Elaine Mendoza: Founder, President & CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc
Balous Miller: Owner, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Restaurants
Carla Moran: Ramar Communications
Dennis Nixon: CEO and Chairman of International Bank of Commerce
David Oliveira: Partner at Roerig, Oliveira & Fisher, L.L.P.
Ross Perot, Jr.: Chairman, The Perot Group
Kevin D. Roberts, Ph.D.: Executive Director, Texas Public Policy Foundation
Robert B. Rowling: Owner and Chairman, TRT Holdings, Inc.
Kendra Scott: Founder and CEO, Kendra Scott
Robert F. Smith: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners
Sam L. Susser: Chairman of BancAffiliated, Inc.
Massey Villarreal: CEO and President, Precision Task Group, Inc.
Kirk Watson: Founding Dean of the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs
Marc Watts: President, The Friedkin Group
Graham Weston: Former Chairman of Rackspace Hosting Inc.
Sanjiv Yajnik: President of the Financial Services Division, Capital One
