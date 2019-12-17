The owners of three of Del Rio’s most beautifully-decorated homes opened their doors on Dec. 8 for the Pan American Round Table’s annual Holiday Home Tour.
The three homes were on Boulder Ridge Drive in north Del Rio and on Spring Street and Central Street in south Del Rio. The Holiday Home Tour serves as a major scholarship fundraiser for the Pan American Round Table of Del Rio.
Guests oohed and aahed over the creative grace notes in the Boulder Ridge Drive home of twin sisters Lanette and Theela Rodriguez.
“We’ve been asked for a couple of years now, and we were undecided because we were trying to settle in, but now this year we got settled in, and when they asked us again, we said yes. We did add three more Christmas trees to what we usually have, so now we have a total of seven now,” Lanette said.
She and her sister have lived in the Boulder Ridge Drive home for four years.
She said Christmas has always been a special holiday in her family.
“We are very family-oriented, and during Christmas, we always try to get together with other family members, no matter what. We usually meet at my mom’s house, and we’ve always been big decorators. We usually start Nov. 1 because there’s always so much to do,” she said.
Lanette said her favorite Christmas decoration is an ethereal statuette of Our Lady of Guadalupe displayed in their home’s formal dining room.
“We actually keep it up all year long, but at Christmas, it just seems to get a little brighter. We also have two willow tree nativities that are very special to us,” she said.
In one of the bedrooms is the Rodriguezes’ most creative “Christmas” tree, created in the shape of a fancy cocktail dress.
“We actually saw a ‘dress Christmas tree’ at HomeGoods, and it was ridiculously priced. It was beautiful, though, so I started brainstorming about how I could make it,” Theela said.
She began gathering ideas, looking at Pinterest for inspiration.
“My mom, Mari Rodriguez, and I used a black dressmaker’s mannequin and created the skirt from chicken wire and laced it with ribbon. Then we purchased garland to wrap around it and decorated it just like you would a regular tree,” she said.
Lanette said she was a little nervous about opening their home to complete strangers.
“People have asked to come and look at our décor before, and we really are happy to have them, and it’s definitely something we’ll do again next year,” she said.
In the home of Rita and Kurt Daniel on Spring Street, visitors saw a variety of themed Christmas trees, one decked out in military memorabilia, flags and Americana, a small tree dedicated to pigs and one celebrating Coca-Cola.
This was Laura and Joel Langton’s Central Street house’s third year as part of the Holiday Home Tour.
“I love Christmas. It gives me a chance to get creative and showcase the house,” Langton said.
The Langtons have lived in the Central Street house for about five years.
“Laura redoes the house every year, and every year she gives it a different look. It’s fun to watch, and I get a lot of joy watching her,” Joel Langton said.
“Anytime someone wants to pay to come look at our Christmas decorations and the money goes to a single parent who wants to better his or her future with a scholarship, we will be honored to be involved,” Joel added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.