In my opinion something wrong is going on at City Hall in reference to the utility billing.
In early August I requested a meeting with Alicia Norwood, customer service representative, to discuss my concern about the inconsistent time between meter readings.
My meters used to be read around the end of each month. Then it went to the middle of the month. Then around the first of the month until my meter was read twice in July.
I told her they were read on July 3 and again on July 31.
While trying to explain the time between readings had gotten shorter, she told me she didn’t understand my problem, and this was above her pay grade.
She referred me to Gilbert Sanchez, finance director. I spoke with Mr. Sanchez by phone and offered to bring my utility records and explain my concerns.
When I received my bill, it showed the meters were read on Aug. 3, which was a Saturday. I suppose someone decided to change the date to reflect a month later than the last reading. Are meters read on Saturday?
Now I read in the News-Herald that the city has announced it is going to split the bills for September and October on the water and gas consumption and all other fees such as sewer, trash, etc. will remain in full.
This is said to help with the city’s recovery from the cybersecurity attack. I do not understand that statement. I have received a bill each month although the billing department is slow getting them out. Today, Oct. 7, my meters were read. On Oct. 4, I received my August statement in the mail.
I was told there are 15,000 water meters currently connected. My calculations would mean the city is going to make a nice sum of extra dollars from this deal.
As an example, my home will be paying an extra $18.84 for trash, $7.00 for the minimum gas use, $10.57 for the water fee, and $10.24 for sewer for a total of $46.65.
If all 15,000 customers had the same bill as I do, the city would collect $699,750.00 extra for each month they split the bill.
Today, Oct. 7, I called and talked to Ms. Norwood, and she said the split bill was a directive from the Mr. Matt Wojnowski, the City Manager. Mr. Wojnowski took my call, listened politely, but found no problem with the double billing.
He thinks it is necessary to correct the cyber-attack. I respectfully disagree. Again, I am receiving a monthly bill, and I don’t understand how the cyber-attack necessitates a double billing. Hopefully, someone can explain how double billing will correct a problem other than a financial gain for the city.
I believe something is seriously wrong with all of this! If those in the city involved do not understand my thoughts, I will be glad to meet with them and try to make my thoughts clear. Perhaps they can enlighten me with the need to do this other than the city’s greed.
