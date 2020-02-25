A train derailment occurring Sunday, continues to cause road closures on area roads. Texas Department of Transportation officials estimated Monday night that the roads will be back to normal by this morning.
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train derailed on Sunday morning and led to the closure of FM 1572, near Spofford and Brackettville as reported by TxDOT at 11:51 a.m. through social media.
TxDOT online service drivetexas.org posted that the closure is estimated to end today at 8 a.m. Texas Department of Transportation previously estimated the closure to last approximately 24 hours and now the status of the closure will remain as is until further notice.
According to TxDOT, traffic going south was rerouted to US Highway 90 in Brackettville heading east onto US Hwy 90 toward FM 1572, then onto State Highway 131. Northbound traffic was routed at FM 1572 east in Spofford to US Hwy 90 then west on US Hwy 90 to Brackettville.
Motorists were advised by TxDOT to expect traffic delays and reroutes.
No updates regarding the derailed train were announced and by press time BNSF did not release a statement.
