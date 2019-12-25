The Spanish pop rock band Elefante will perform in Del Rio at the end of February 2020. Del Rioans can enjoy the performance and dance to the band’s iconic hits on Feb. 28.
This will be the first time the band will perform in Del Rio’s Civic Center and its first time performing in the city. The band is known for hit songs “Asi es la Vida,” “Durmiendo con la Luna” and “Mentirosa.”
The band consists of Ahis, Iguana, Javi Cantero, Rafael “Rafa” Lopez and Luis “G. Tracks” Portela. Previous members of the band include Reyli Barba and Jorge Martinez Guevara.
Elefante’s discography includes the albums El Que Busca Encuentra, released in 2001; Lo Que Andamos Buscando, released in 2002; Elefante, released in 2005; Resplandor, released in 2007; and E:87600, released in 2012.
The band’s album Elefante was nominated to the Best Pop Album by a Duo/Group with Vocals in the 2005 Latin Grammys.
The band released a symphonic version of the single, “Amores Prohibidos” on July 19. The band also released the singles “Nuestro Juramento” and “Dame Lu” this year.
The concert will begin at 9 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center Pecan Ballroom. Del Rioans can purchase tickets online at paulpoagevents.com.
Tickets are limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per buyer, and can be printed at home, held at the box office or available on the buyer’s mobile phone.
