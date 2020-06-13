Ten graduating local seniors shared $6,500 in scholarship monies raised by a Leadership Del Rio team whose members say they’re making an investment in the future.
The four Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Leadership Del Rio Class X team members, who named themselves “Team X-Treme,” presented the scholarships to the students during a ceremony in the chamber’s board room Tuesday.
The students receiving the scholarships included Andrea Zamarripa, Mia Martinez, Laitza Castillo, Ariana Solorio, Evelynn Perez, Joseph Sulaica, Marilyn Espinoza, Dulceamor Guajardo, Claudia Cornejo and Benjamin Nowlin.
Team X-Treme members included Leila Cervantez, Roger González, Aracely Martinez and Ray Rivas.
“The four of us created the Del Rio Team X-Treme 5K Scholarship Fun Run, and of course, we weren’t able to have the event, which was for the purpose of being able to raise some scholarship money. Even though we didn’t have the fun run, we were still able to do the scholarships because of all the contributions we received,” Rivas told the scholarship recipients during the ceremony.
“We’re excited about being here, we’re excited for you, and we’re excited about the opportunities that are in front of you,” he added.
González pointed out that three of the students – Mia Martinez, Ariana Solorio and Joseph Sulaica – also received scholarships from the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
Martinez received a $1,000 scholarship from Team X-Treme. Martinez will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to study astronomy with a focus on astrophysics.
Solorio and Sulaica both received $500 scholarships from Team X-Treme. Solorio will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to study communication disorders and speech pathology. Sulaica will attend the University of the Incarnate Word, where he plans to study nuclear medicine.
Zamarripa, who received a $1,000 scholarship, will attend Texas A&M University, where she plans to study computer engineering.
Castillo, who received a $1,000 scholarship, will attend the University of Texas at Austin, whe she plans to study health and society.
Perez, Espinoza, Guajardo, Cornejo and Nowlin all received $500 scholarships.
Perez will attend Lincoln College of Technology, where she plans to study automotive trades.
Espinoza will attend Texas A&M University, where she plans to study accounting.
Guajardo will attend the University of Montevalla, where she plans to study communication disorders and speech pathology.
Cornejo will attend Texas A&M University, where she plans to study political science.
Nowlin will attend Texas A&M University, where he plans to study biomedical science.
After the ceremony, Rivas explained the four Leadership Del Rio members of Team X-Treme were asked to do a project that would have a positive effect on the community as part of their Leadership Del Rio curriculum.
“We talked about it and thought that it would be great if we could find a way to bring scholarships to students who were graduating,” Rivas said.
Leila Cervantez said the group decided on a fun “run, walk or ride” event to be held March 28.
“Due to the pandemic, of course, we had to postpone it, and eventually, we canceled it altogether. Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen, but we still had the donations from sponsors, so we were still able to give the scholarships,” she added.
“Our goal is to continue this next year, so we’d like to help the next Leadership Del Rio class continue what we started,” González said.
“I felt it was very important for us to give back to the community and impact the students, who have worked so hard in their education and in their extracurricular activities. It was an unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, a lot of people lost their jobs or were affected financially, so we also feel this helped those students or families that may have struggled during this time,” Martinez said.
Martinez works at Del Rio Title Company, where she is an escrow officer.
Gonzalez works as the CTE director for the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District.
Cervantez is a registered nurse who works as the ICU clinical coordinator at Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Rivas works as a realtor with Legacy Realty in Del Rio.
Team X-Treme members also thanked their sponsors: McDonalds, Legacy Realty, Del Rio Title, Veterans of Foreign Wars, JAC Lift & Equipment, Orange Designs, Sirloin Stockade, Rhonda Montgomery Real Estate, Julio’s, Perea Professional Services, the Ramada Inn of Del Rio, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Southwest Abstract, Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Signs Now, Rudy’s, The Bank & Trust, Del Rio Board of Realtors and Texas Community Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.