Del Rio children recently enjoyed a sense of normalcy, after a local restaurant provided free meals to them.
On Wednesday, children of residents at the Casas Del Rio complex received meals on behalf of the local McDonald’s restaurants. The meals were provided to bring some joy to the children, after staying at home since March.
Students haven’t been able to return to school due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, said Manuel Pacheco, local franchise owner and operator.
Pacheco and his wife, Elena Pacheco, wanted to help brighten the community, and contacted Del Rio Housing Authority Executive Director Isidro Valdez Fernandez and Casas Del Rio Property Manager Sonia Arizpe in order to set up safety protocols for the occasion.
“My wife and I were thinking, ‘What can we do for those kids that have lost all sense of normalcy. What could we do for them; give their parents a break and give them a treat,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco hopes this is something that can be replicated, as he wants the community to understand they are there for the community.
Valdez said the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, himself and the staff appreciate the gesture from the chain restaurant, as many Del Rioans and their children have been affected by the virus.
“On behalf of the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and myself, we would like to thank McDonald’s for bringing smiles to our children,” Valdez said.
