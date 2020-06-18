Some Republican Texas legislators praised a U.S. Supreme Court ruling rejecting the Trump administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants brought to the United States as children, and called for effective legislation to give this immigrants a permanent status.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-23rd District of Texas), coincided in calling for a permanent solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling announced Thursday morning.
“DACA recipients must have a permanent legislative solution. They deserve nothing less. These young men and women have done nothing wrong,” Cornyn said in a statement.
Hurd praised the decision after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration failed to provide enough information to terminate DACA.
“DACA recipients came to the US through no fault of their own and are now building businesses, paying taxes or going to school. The Supreme Court made the right decision to allow them to continue to do this,” Hurd said.
The court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, the second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after its ruling that it’s illegal to fire people because they’re gay or transgender.
Thursday’s ruling will allow immigrants to retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal justices in a 5-4 decision, rejecting the administration’s arguments that the eight-year-old DACA program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.
Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that he was satisfied that the administration acted appropriately in trying to end the program.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, slammed the court’s ruling and disagreed with his fellow legislators.
“Today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court … is disgraceful. Judging is not a game. It’s not supposed to be a game, but sadly over recent years more and more Chief Justice Roberts has been playing games with the Court to achieve the policy outcomes he desires,” Cruz tweeted.
Cornyn expressed his willingness to work with other legislators from both sides of the aisle to find a permanent solution for these immigrants.
“I've been having conversations about the most efficient and effective way to protect these young people in the long-term, and I’m willing to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who’s interested in solving the problem,” Cornyn, a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees said.
Hurd, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, and Appropriations Committee and is not running for re-election, encouraged fellow legislators to help these immigrants beyond partisan politics.
“Today’s court decision further reinforces the fact Congress must enact a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients so they can continue to be a part of communities they have always called home — Speaker Pelosi and Leader McConnell it is beyond time for bipartisan and bicameral action on DACA,” Hurd said.
