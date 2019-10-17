U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested two Mexican citizens from Reynosa and a United States woman after discovering a combined $5,835,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine in separate, unrelated incidents.
“These were outstanding interceptions of hard narcotics that our frontline officers accomplished utilizing exceptional observational skills, all available tools and resources and above all, great teamwork,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/ Pharr/ Anzalduas.
On Oct. 12, 2019, a customs officer at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge referred a 24-year-old man driving a white 2014 Ford Focus for a secondary examination. The secondary inspection, which included a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulted in the discovery of 13 packages of alleged cocaine that were hidden within the car. The packages weighed 32.36 pounds (14.68 kg) and have a street value of $250,000.
Later that evening, at the same border crossing, customs officers discovered 20 packages of alleged methamphetamine within a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by a 28-year-old woman arriving from Mexico. Officers made this discovery of drugs weighing 152 pounds (69.16 kg) worth $3,050,000 with the assistance of a (canine team).
On Oct. 14, 2019, a 24-year-old woman from Houston arrived at the Hidalgo International Bridge driving a green 1997 Ford Explorer and a customs officer referred her for further inspection. During the course of the secondary inspection, officers discovered alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the SUV’s gas tank. The extraction yielded 126.72 pounds (57.48 kg) of the drug, which carries a street value of $2,535,000.
Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized all of the narcotics, the vehicles and arrested the three persons attempting to smuggle the drugs, subsequently releasing them to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
