From the very first day it was all about hatred, ridiculously wrapped in a false narrative protecting our Constitution against the rule of Trump. They professed to love our Constitution, all the while rewriting it into a secular document of change befitting their permanent rule in a leftist, different America. Our high Founding under God in the world’s first Constitutional Republic be dammed!
While one after the other shouted Trump is not a king, they made king makers of themselves working tirelessly to remove the First Amendment rights of Trump to due process, in secret basement hearing leading to a quick impeachment before Christmas.
They liberally hate anyone wearing a Trump hat, lawlessly beating a 14-year-old boy into hospitalization for purchasing, and wearing one with money he earned, and the judge ruled it wasn’t a hate crime.
Liberal financed ANTIFA, lawlessly attacks Constitution honoring patriots in peaceful assembly with impunity, wearing black with mask covered faces with superior rights over the assembled. Only the politically correct left has rights to Constitutional free expression, as they loudly attacked Trump as a king, one after the other, with a silent media having no interest in first amendment rights for conservatism.
They constantly attack our Electoral College, so thoughtfully constitutional to protect our nation from demented mobs from California, New York and Chicago with the most voters ruling as a direct democracy, silencing the voice of a more thoughtful America willingly working for a living over voting for one.
The Democrats know that so long as the Electoral College gives voice to fly over America, the direct rule of the mob has little chance to rule, so they work tirelessly to change the very Constitution they so roundly praised as a reason to impeach Trump.
They attack your constitutional Second Amendment right to bear arms, protecting home and hearth from lawless invasion, plus preserving the sanctity of our freedom should we be invaded from afar, spending hundreds of millions to take that right from us. When the thugs come to your house in the dark with a gun, they don’t see anything wrong with the thug, but want you disarmed with your fearless Chihuahua protecting his loved masters as best they can. They talk Constitution emotionally, understanding they can only rule after your rights of self-protection falls victim to the tyranny of their leftist rule of a defenseless America.
Forever it seems those honestly creating wealth for family, and future heritage, are the evil ones, taxed too low by those apparently believing that it is a Constitutional right to live in equity in unearned wealth. I have forever thought we have a duty to assist the sick, the lame, all those unable to provide for themselves, but willing to do their best within the dignity of their God Given talents. Those unwilling to help themselves deserve only the nothing they so loudly earn in their arrogant demands, while voting for a living over the dignity of labor. There are 1.2 jobs for every worker today, with jobs unfilled, indefensible.
As the Democrats loudly talked Constitution, no one seemed to notice a Senate hearing exploring Inspector General’s Horowitz findings of the Obama/ Hillary years, and their desperate unconstitutional determination to rid America of this crass taking America loving Trump. Horror of horrors, Horowitz admitted FBI bias to red faced Democrat despair. Then Pelosi is not sending the impeachment to the Senate in Constitutional normality, controlling the news narratives for a few more weeks.
My computer just now warns me they are sending my words to Bing, whatever that is, as I write. Is it to intimidate my words, and Constitutional right of free expression? Why would Bing be interested in a simple little boy from Beulah?
Rest easy America. Trump assembled fifty or so Evangelical organizations to come to the White House for a time of prayer for a Constitutional America. He has cussed more than any president while fighting back the loud mouthed mob, putting up a big MERRY CHRISTMAS sign at the White House, throwing the happy holidays sign into the ash heap of history. America is winning again in peace and prosperity, so let us all pray for those losing their children too early to the scourge of drugs so prevalent in our flawed society today.
With the hungry being fed in good times, may the heartaches of America find solace in warmth of a loving nation sharing the grief of lost promise in our beloved children?
Oh Shut up Democrats, Trump at least knows who the real King is. Merry Christmas to all!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
