Fathers, grandfathers, uncles and guardians enjoyed a special night with the princesses in their lives at the Fourth Annual Father Daughter dance on Thursday. BCFS Health and Human Services - Del Rio hosted the event, which was open to parents and daughters of all ages.
The dance was a night for the men to show their little girls what a proper relationship looks like, while bonding and dancing with them.
A total of 143 fathers and daughters gathered at the event, with 65 fathers and 78 daughters dancing the night away. The number of attendees was a little higher than last year, BCFS Health and Human Services – Del Rio Director Delia Maria Ramon said.
Fathers approached Ramon and told her of the great time they had, Ramon said. “They enjoyed the bonding time; overall, they had a blast,” Ramon said.
There was no dress code for the event, thus fathers and daughters could show up in whatever they felt comfortable, Ramon said.
“We want everyone to be included; that’s why there is no dress code,” Ramon said.
At the beginning of the event, each father-figure was asked to raise their hand if they had a moment when they realized they took on an important role in their girl’s life.
Some men whispered it was the day their girl was born, and mistress of ceremonies Claudia Lopez said it was the moment they became an example for their daughters.
Midway through the night, each dad was given the opportunity to hold the microphone and address why their daughter was special to them.
Some dads said their little girl was special because she changed his life for the better during a rough period in their lives. Others said their little girl was special because she had a personality that lit up their world, while others kept it brief with a simple “I love you.”
Paul Poag Theatre and Del Rio Civic Center Director Leno Hernandez asked the dads why they weren’t crying at that moment, as each statement was sentimental. Hernandez addressed Mia Hernandez, his youngest daughter, with a similar heartfelt message and the impact she has had on him.
Throughout the night, fathers and daughters had the opportunity to win door prizes and awards for the best dance moves. Door prizes for the dads consisted of a steak meal, haircuts and more.
Daughters had the opportunity to win a prize, based on one of three age categories. Trophies were awarded for the best cumbia, 80s, line and country dance moves.
Judges scouted the dance floor for the most enthusiastic dancers during each song and chose the winner after the song ended.
Snacks, drinks and a photo booth were set up for attendees to enjoy. The photo booth provided attendees the opportunity to take as many photos and keep them as keepsakes of the night.
As the night ended, each pair walked away with a silver snowflake ornament and a memory that will hold special meaning for years to come.
“They (the fathers) wanted to see us next year and bring their younger daughters,” BCFS Director Delia Maria Ramon said. The fathers told Ramon they would return next year and bring their younger daughters, who at the time are babies.
Ramon explained the dance is normally in February, but due to extenuating circumstances the dance was moved to December. “We’re hoping we do it in December next year,” Ramon said.
Del Rioans can keep a look out for next year’s announcement beginning in November, according to Ramon. “A big thank you to the community and our sponsors,” Ramon said.
Without the donations of the community and the sponsors, the event would not have been what it was on Thursday night, according to Ramon.
All proceeds received from the event will go towards assisting at risk youth and survivors of domestic violence in the Del Rio community.
