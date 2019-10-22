You have heard of the fly in the ointment? Well, in today’s White House, there is a greedy man in the Oval Office who just sold out America’s Kurdish allies in North Syria to their mortal enemies the Turks, for a conflict of interest as alluded to by the Oval Office greedy man himself – two, not one Trump Towers in Istanbul.
Istanbul, where the not so great Turkey leader, Erdogan, was huffing and puffing at the man in the Oval Office until the Oval Office man, coward that he is, consented to give up our Kurdish allies, men, women and children to be massacred.
There is a lot of pushback from big-shot Senate Republicans against Trump’s pulling our military out of Syria. And the pompous, religious quack, Pat Robertson piously said that Trump has abandoned his heaven mandate. Sacre bleu! Robertson’s last cookie has crumbled. Is there no end to looney tunes evangelism? Trump with a heaven mandate? That’s a horselaugh. The only mandate Trump has is to himself, to come out of the White House wealthier than when he went in.
And as for Trump donating his presidential check, he probably owns the charity he donates his check to.
Investigator Robert Mueller’s report practically called Trump a shady character. And from beginning to end, Trump had nothing but insults for Mueller. And in private, he probably called Mueller everything but a white man.
But Mueller has been vindicated. A bipartisan Senate just put the stamp of correct to Mueller’s Report. The Russians (Trump’s pals) did interfere in our 2016 elections, for Trump against Hillary.
Put that in your pipe and smoke it Mr. Heaven mandate Robertson.
Trump ordering the troops out of Syria blindsided every Tom, Dick and Harry and Jane in government, and out of government, and two of the offended in the Senate were Trump’s most devoted butt kissers, Lyndsey Graham and “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, who found his backbone and finally decided Trump has gone too far pulling out of Syria. Both McConnell and Graham practically said that was a stupid move from the Oval Office.
But Trump begs to differ. When it comes to abandoning our Kurdish allies he referred himself as one with “a great, and unmatched wisdom.” There is no getting through to a meathead like that. Trump’s “great and unmatched wisdom” are two Trump Towers in Istanbul.
Which is the real why for his giving the Turks their chance of annihilating our allies the Kurds. Trump is sucking up to Turk leader Erdogan because Trump Towers in Istanbul.
Trump did not come by his wealth because of his self-proclaimed great and unmatched wisdom:
A Fox-News poll found that more than half of voters think Trump should be impeached and removed. Forty-eight percent say Trump is getting what he deserves.
Sixty-six percent think it is inappropriate asking other countries for information on American political foes.
Some say Trump created the appearance of being a genius businessman by playing one on television.
He created the hoax of his being a mega tycoon worth $10 billion by, according to financial sleuths, as usual by simply lying about it as is his modus operandi.
This just in: Two Rudy Giuliani Ukrainian henchmen in America have just been arrested at the airport with one-way tickets out of the U.S., accused of doing illegal politics.
These two birds are allegedly tied to Trump via Giuliani, and are accused of illegally donating to Trump’s Super PAC.
Yes, Trump is a different president. He seems to be a godfather worse than Nixon, and his Watergate burglars.
The lady Bible thumper in the devotional page pointing to scripture, “let no man deceive you by any means.” Are you kidding? We already have a great deceiver in the White House; And his recent assertion to his great, and unmatched wisdom. Unmatched wisdom is saying that not even Jesus has the smarts he has.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
