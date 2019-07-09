The Whitehead Memorial Museum, located on 1308 South Main St., is offering free admission to local residents and children every Saturday throughout the month of July.
“Museum Days is a program where Del Rio residents can come to the museum for free on every Saturday in July,” Whitehead Memorial Museum Director Michael Diaz said.
Every Saturday throughout the month of July attendees can participate in a specific program catered to the masses free of charge.
The first Saturday of the month attendees made Native American coil clay pots. Diaz added attendees learned about Native American pottery, got to handle the clay and make their own pots.
This Saturday there will be a mini dinosaur museum. “Attendees will get to say many different types of dinosaur fossils,” Diaz said.
A touch table will be provided for the kids and they will be able to hold and feel some of the fossils.
Next Saturday attendees will be able to enjoy chalk stations and draw and color on the sidewalk outside of the museum.
The last Saturday of the month will give kids the chance to learn how to rope using a lasso.
“We also have our everyday games for people to use such as our corn hole game, Lincoln logs, magnetic building tiles and engineering building blocks,” Diaz said.
Diaz added the Museum Days program began last year as an opportunity for everyone in the community to enjoy the museum.
Last year the museum received over 100 first time visitors that took advantage of the program. Diaz hopes to increase those numbers this year.
Attendees must show valid identification with a Del Rio address in order to enter the museum free of charge.
More information on the museum programs can be found through the museum’s Facebook page, by visiting the website whiteheadmuseum.org or by contacting museum employees at (830) 774 7568.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
