Deadline for the Red, White and Blue scholarship approaches and local graduating students have the opportunity to receive financial support.
Graduating high school students will need to submit an application for the Red, White and Blue scholarship before May 1. Completed applications must be emailed ckeisel@amistadbank.com.
The purpose of the scholarships is to impact the lives of the graduating students who want to continue their education for a brighter future, as education is the beginning of a better tomorrow.
Applicants need to meet eligibility criteria, such as answering scholarship essay questions, submit an unofficial academic transcript, submit two letters of recommendation among other requirements.
Finalists for the scholarships will be required to do an oral interview. Other factors such as financial need, extracurricular activities and community involvement will also be considered.
The scholarships are offered by the Del Rio News-Herald and Amistad Bank through the funds raised from the Red, White and Blue 5K.
This year’s event brought hundreds of Del Rioans to join in on a friendly fun competition, with a variety of local personalities joining in on the event.
Last year, 12 graduating high school seniors received funds for college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.