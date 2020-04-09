Efforts to keep Del Rioans safe and informed during the COVID-19 crisis have been the focus of the city’s emergency operations center.
City Emergency Management Coordinator John Sheedy spoke about those efforts during an update to members of the Del Rio City Council during a video conference city council meeting Wednesday.
Sheedy’s briefing focused on efforts made to coordinate local tracking of COVID-19 in the community, mitigating its spread and keeping the public informed.
“As everyone’s aware, most of our efforts are taking place at the emergency operations center. We have actually been able to come a really long way in the last three weeks. We’re on our fourth week of activation. I believe we activated on March 16, so we’re coming to the end of our fourth week, and we’ve been able to move a lot of mountains over here,” Sheedy told the council.
“Staff has been wonderful. We’ve got the technology that we need. We’ve actually added an additional component for more conferencing lines ... and we’ve been able to activate all of our phone lines. Everything is working pretty good over here,” he added.
Sheedy said the emergency operations center has served as a kind of control center during the crisis.
He spoke about city employees who have been moved from their regular positions to the center, including Esme Meza, the city’s community services director, who has been temporarily reassigned to take charge of the emergency operations call center.
Sheedy also lauded City Economic Development Director Ori Fernandez and public information officer Anita Pruneda and thanked Nathan Gilbert, who is on loan to the emergency operations center from the Texas National Guard and the Del Rio Joint Operations Intelligence Center.
Sheedy said the call center has been “phenomenal.”
The call center fielded 76 calls during its first week of operation, from March 15 through March 21. During its second week, from March 22 to March 28, the call center took 257 calls. Call center operators fielded a total of 131 calls during its third week, from March 29 through April 4. During its fourth week, which began April 5, the center has received 52 calls.
“We can see that the calls have certainly tapered. That second week was kind of our peak, and we’ve had 506 total calls, and that doesn’t include inquiries on the city’s Facebook page,” Sheedy said.
He noted daily logs are kept so call center staff can keep track of issues citizens are asking about.
Sheedy said he has also been working on data regarding COVID-19 testing in the community.
“We worked up a little graphic, and Anita (Pruneda) did a great job on that, and we’ve been sharing it pretty much every day. We’re trying to share a brief overview of how many cases we’ve had, how many positive (test results) we’ve had, how many recoveries we’ve had,” Sheedy said.
He noted the graphic is posted on the city’s Facebook page, and the graphic posted Tuesday showed a total of 264 tests of which only 30 results are pending.
“The vast majority of the tests have come back negative, and we’ve had seven positives. We’re also tracking which patients are listed as recovered by the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Sheedy said.
He noted as of Monday, Del Rio has received results on 89 percent of local COVID-19 tests administered.
He said COVID-19 tests are being conducted by three local health centers, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, STAT Specialty Hospital and United Medical Centers.
Sheedy told the council he and city staffers are working on another type of graphic to present the information and data being collected. As soon as that graphic is developed, he said, it will be shared with the citizens.
Sheedy also spoke about the daily round of meetings being conducted at the emergency operations center, adding these meetings are mostly conducting by phone.
He said the emergency operations center also hosts a weekly meeting of the Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Emergency Planning Committee, which involves a variety of area agencies and organizations.
Sheedy said he monitors information coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the city of Ciudad Acuña and the state of Coahuila in Mexico.
“Everybody’s been working really hard, and I feel really good about the work that we’ve done so far. I feel that everybody’s been engaged. I feel that everybody’s been available, and over here at the EOC, as you can imagine, every day there is something new, some new twist, and so it’s a little bit difficult to have a really organized efforts, because things are being thrown at us so quickly and of course, we’re trying to practice our social distancing over here,” Sheedy said.
“We’re doing the best we can,” he added, noting suggestions from council and the community are welcome and that he and the center staff are attempting to be as transparent as possible.
“We are working hard to respond to every question that comes our way,” he said.
