Del Rioans Diane and Jack Stern have become the latest in a succession of individuals, businesses and organizations to make a donation to Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
On Tuesday, Diane Stern, who is known in the community for hosting an elaborate annual Chinese New Year celebration, delivered 1,000 surgical masks and two gallons of hand sanitizer to the medical center. Jack Stern is a Del Rio attorney.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker, Interim Materials Management Director Terri Adam and Marketing/Public Relations Director Angela Prather met Stern outside the hospital’s warehouse to accept the donation.
“I feel that making this donation was part of my obligation as a citizen, living here. I can do it, and I feel that anything I can do to help out, I want to do it,” Stern said.
She said she felt donating the masks and hand sanitizer was the least she could do to help the local hospital in its efforts to combat COVID-19.
“Thank you very much,” Walker told her.
“We can never have too many masks or too much hand sanitizer, and all donations from this community are so welcome. It’s been an amazing journey through this COVID-19 crisis, to see the outpouring from the community, individuals that you just never know, stepping up and bringing masks and food and all kinds of supplies,” Walker added.
After shortages of personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies across the country, Walker said the hospital is finally seeing movement in requested deliveries.
“We actually have more masks and face shields being flown in today from Lubbock, Texas, and it’s amazing to see, the humanity that’s been displayed throughout this crisis,” Walker added.
She noted the masks and hand sanitizer donated by the Sterns will be used in the local hospital.
Walker said throughout the crisis, Val Verde Regional Medical Center has been able to maintain necessary levels of personal protective equipment for staff.
“What we’ve been doing, because our volumes have dropped, and we’ve had to cut back on surgeries and things like that, we’ve been able to build our par levels, and we’re in a better place today than we were 30 days ago. If we do have do have to start ramping up some of our procedures, we are much more prepared for it, but we will continue to request through STAR and through STRAC, the supplies that we need,” Walker said.
“Clearly, any donations from citizens in the community are welcome and very much appreciated,” she added.
Walker said the Sterns’ donation is the latest in the outpouring of support the hospital has received from individuals, businesses and organizations.
“It is phenomenal how many donations we have received. Hers is the latest, but we are getting donations several times a week. H-E-B delivers 300 meals to us every Thursday, and Walmart does the same thing. It’s individuals, big businesses, small companies, food trucks, cookies. We’ve had more cookies and cupcakes come through that door.
“The city and the county are really helping take care of all of us here at Val Verde Regional Medical Center to make sure that we’re nourished through this and survive through it. We’re just incredibly grateful and appreciative,” she said.
“We’re extremely grateful for everything that we’ve been given and everybody helping out the way they have,” Terri Adam, interim director for materials management, said.
“What I want to convey to the community is that we’re here, and we’ll be here. We’ll be here to take care of you, and as my team has heard me say a thousand times since this started, we want to be the calm in this COVID-19 crisis. This is the place where we need to be calm because we need to take care of you,” Walker said.
