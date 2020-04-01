In light of groups of people disregarding health recommendations amid the novel coronavirus disease national emergency, Amistad National Recreation Area is again adjusting operations, to prevent large gatherings at the national park.
The state of Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the White House guidelines state there should not be gatherings of more than 10 people, in order to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease, Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
“Last weekend, March 28-29, 2020 there were numerous groups of visitors in groups of more than 10 people at picnic areas throughout Amistad National Recreation Area. They were also not keeping six or more feet away from others,” he said.
Ryan stated that as a result of visitors disregarding these guidelines, all picnic areas in the recreation area are now closed for public use until further notice.
This includes picnic areas at Governors Landing, Viewpoint Road, Blackbrush, Rough Canyon, 277 South, the Pecos, and Spur 454.
“People need to take this seriously and practice social distancing,” Ryan said.
The Visitor Center, campgrounds, restrooms, and now the picnic areas are closed to public access. Boat ramps and hiking trails remain open.
Last week, the park announced a full closure on Tuesday, followed by a partial reopening on Thursday, with the exception of restrooms and the Visitor Center.
The new policy affects all public areas at the park, except for the boat ramps and the hiking trails, which will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.