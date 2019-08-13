Because everyone has either been touched by cancer or knows somebody who has, Relay for Life, a fundraiser and awareness event that has been held nationally and internationally since the mid 1980s by the American Cancer Society, will be held on Sep. 20 in Del Rio.
The Val Verde Kinney Cancer Task Force extended an invitation to all those battling cancer and their caregivers.
“The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Committee cordially invites you to participate in its annual Relay for Life event which begins on Friday, Sep. 20,” the committee stated.
As customary, the participating cancer survivors will open the Relay for Life event at 6 p.m. by walking the first lap after a short opening ceremony.
“Your strength and courage are a personal testimony of the progress we are making in our fight. One person, hand-in-hand with another, can make a difference,” the committee said.
The American Cancer society will also acknowledge caregivers of cancer survivors.
“If you, your caregiver or both of you wish to join us in this celebration of cancer survivorship, please register online at www.relayforlife.org/valverdecotx or call 1-800-227-2345 to register by phone immediately.”
For more information on the event contact the American Cancer Society, ATT: Relay for Life of Val Verde County, 3371 Knickerbocker 231, San Angelo, TX 76904, or visit the Cancer Resource Room at Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Once the participants are confirmed, the committee will order a t-shirt for them.
“You may register at the event, but a T-shirt will not be guaranteed,” the Val Verde Kinney County Task Force said.
A hospitality room will be hosted by the Val Verde Kinney Cancer Task Force for all participating cancer survivors and caregivers.
“Please stop by the survivor tent by 5 p.m. to register if you have not done so as well as pick up your T-shirt and packet.”
Refreshments will also be served after the survivors’ lap for the survivors and caregivers.
If you have any questions, please call Dotty Vogt at (830) 703 0722, Linda Morris at (830) 719 0387 or Karen Gray at (325) 213 2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.