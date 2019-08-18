Members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday discussed how the city will slice up its annual room tax pie.
The discussion came during a presentation on the city’s proposed 2019-2020 budget by City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
In that presentation, Wojnowski told council members the proposed budget contains a $150,000 transfer to the civic center, to help defray the annual cost of operating that facility.
“We transferred that money as a way to help support the civic center, as a way to reduce the deficit we had (there),” Wojnowski told the council.
He also noted this year, the city proposes 35 percent of annual room tax next year be set aside for the Del Rio Convention and Visitors Bureau and 10 percent be allocated to the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Both of those entities use the funds to promote tourism to Del Rio.
Wojnowski said direct allocations would be made to other groups that receive room tax funding.
“I do think it will be beneficial to those groups receiving those funds to receive a specific amount, so they will know what to expect throughout the year. In addition, we can issue them the check for the entire year, rather than waiting to do it every single month, and I think that helps groups that receive funds through this means,” the city manager said.
Wojnowski’s presentation also showed a $66,581 room tax allocation to the city’s room tax committee, which hears individual requests for funding from groups and organizations.
The budget also includes proposed $54,000 for the Casa De La Cultura, $50,000 for the Whitehead Memorial Museum, $43,069 for the Del Rio Council for the Arts, $21,000 for SHUMLA, $15,000 for the Brown Plaza Association and $12,850 for the Laughlin Heritage Museum.
Councilman Rowland Garza suggested giving the convention and visitors bureau and the Hispanic chamber a set allocation instead of a percentage as well.
Wojnowski said he would support such a recommendation.
Garza also asked if the amounts allocated to the various organizations “was based on a justification of need or just an average of what they had been getting.”
City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez said he would check into that question.
Assistant City Manager Manuel Chavez said the council could look later at individual allocations.
“The plan is to come back before September to approve the actual distributions. Right now we’re working with the agencies to ask what they’re requesting for the year, so this is actually the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 distribution, but it’s not set in stone as far as 2019-2020,” Chavez told the council.
“Well, what they ask and what they get may be two different things, because we need to look at our city’s needs first before anything else,” Councilman Diana Bejarano Salgado said.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano echoed her sentiments.
“I think it’s important to convey the message to the recipients of (hotel occupancy tax) funds groups that we might be diminishing or kind of being a little more conservative this upcoming year to ensure we have an allotment set aside for whatever is proposed (for the possible construction of a new civic center),” Lozano said.
Garza asked what the city is estimating in hotel occupancy tax collections during the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year. Gross receipts at end of this fiscal year
“If the trend continues, we’re projecting $890,000,” Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee Chair Leno Hernandez said.
He pointed out last year, when the city went to fixed allocations instead of percentages for room tax recipients, it actually saved money.
“At $890,000, the Casa had been receiving 8 percent. That would have been about $70,000. Paying them a straight allocation of $54,000 saved the city $20,000 to use for projects it wants to use,” Hernandez said.
He said the way the city settled on the amounts of the allocations.
“During the application process, we have the organizations come to us with a proposed budget for their year, which says, ‘For us to continue our operations as they are going, we will need’ and then they put in those numbers they would need to exist,” Hernandez said.
The fixed allocation, Hernandez said, allowed each organization to know what it would receive over the course of the year “without having that guessing game of what the collections were going to look like every month.”
Garza said the fixed allocations were beneficial to the city in years when hotel occupancy tax exceeded revenue expectations, but could backfire in years when room tax revenues came in below what the city had budgeted.
“That was a gamble we took last year, but it wound up paying off for the city,” Hernandez agreed.
He also cautioned that council that in its considerations of building a new civic or convention center, it should remember that Del Rio currently levies one of the highest hotel occupancy taxes in the state, 17 percent, which on a par with hotels in Dallas and Houston.
“If we were to increase it 2 percent to build a new civic center, we’d have a hotel tax close to Houston or Dallas, those areas, and that doesn’t really work,” Hernandez said.
