Oct. 22

Juan Fernando Pena

Tampering, fabricate physical evidence, with intent to impair

Engaging in organized criminal activity x2

Val Verde Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 23

David Angel Olivares

Riot participation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 24

Carlos Hervey Deleon

Failure to comply with registration requirements

SFDRCISD

Oct. 25

Maria Ester Rodriguez

State’s application to adjudicate guilt

Linda Phuong Hopkins

Issuing worthless checks

Del Rio Police Department

Antonio Velasquez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Assault causes bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Oct. 26

Daniel Lopez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Robert Morales

Tampering with physical evidence x2

Harassment of a public servant

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Pablo Rodriguez, Jr.

Robbery

Assault family violence with prior conviction

USFAT

Oct. 28

Jacqueline Rodriguez

Aggravated assault on a public servant x4

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Karina Vasquez

Possession of marijuana

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams

Val Verde Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 29

Martha Campos

Theft of property greater or equal to $20,000 less than $100,000

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Diaz

Assault of a family or household member impede breath or circulation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 30

James Martel

Aggravated assault family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 31

Jose Homero Ramirez

Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams x2

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

