Oct. 22
Juan Fernando Pena
Tampering, fabricate physical evidence, with intent to impair
Engaging in organized criminal activity x2
Val Verde Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 23
David Angel Olivares
Riot participation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 24
Carlos Hervey Deleon
Failure to comply with registration requirements
SFDRCISD
Oct. 25
Maria Ester Rodriguez
State’s application to adjudicate guilt
Linda Phuong Hopkins
Issuing worthless checks
Del Rio Police Department
Antonio Velasquez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Assault causes bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Oct. 26
Daniel Lopez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Robert Morales
Tampering with physical evidence x2
Harassment of a public servant
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Pablo Rodriguez, Jr.
Robbery
Assault family violence with prior conviction
USFAT
Oct. 28
Jacqueline Rodriguez
Aggravated assault on a public servant x4
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Karina Vasquez
Possession of marijuana
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams
Val Verde Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 29
Martha Campos
Theft of property greater or equal to $20,000 less than $100,000
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Diaz
Assault of a family or household member impede breath or circulation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 30
James Martel
Aggravated assault family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 31
Jose Homero Ramirez
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams x2
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
