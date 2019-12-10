The Annual Christmas parade electrified Del Rioans and showcased a sense of nostalgia with this year’s 1980s Retro theme.
The parade started at the intersection of Ogden Street and South Main Street, with Del Rioans lining up and crowding both sides of the street.
City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano kicked off the parade, with the help of Laughlin Air Force Base 47th Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile, City Manager Matt Wojnowski and parade marshals Isaias Garcia and his brothers Isaac and Martin, by walking down South Main Street and passing out goodies to all the children in attendance.
Many parade entries encompassed the nostalgia of the 80s by dressing up in iconic fashion and pop culture characters.
Those that did not dress in retro fashion continued the Christmas spirit with traditional holiday decorations and outfits.
Santa Claus surprised children by closing out the parade and strolled down South Main Street with the help of Mrs. Claus.
After the parade ended, Del Rioans and parade entries gathered at Greenwood Park for award announcements and performances by the Sacred Heart choir and San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District choir.
“It was very hard, because we wanted to give everybody a trophy. Just coming out here and being a part of it (makes you) a winner,” Parade judge Alexandra Falcon Calderon said.
2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez took home four awards for her 80s inspired float. Rodriguez won second place overall, most spirited float, best overall theme and best music.
The Matachines Guadalupanas received three awards: best in showmanship walking unit, best in showmanship and first place overall.
The Del Rio Middle School band, under the direction of Jesse Brijalba, took the best band walking unit award. Blended Academy won the award for most creative walking unit and third place overall.
McCoy’s Building Supply won the most creative float award, while the best music float award went to Rev Cycling. Most spirited walking unit was awarded to the Queen City Belles.
Best band float was awarded to the Tabernacle Church and the most creative award went to the Whitehead Memorial Museum.
“It was an amazing turnout, we had an amazing group. The floats were amazing, it was a tough choice finding the Mayor’s Choice,” Mayor Bruno Lozano said.
After a drum roll, Lozano announced North Heights Elementary STEM won the Mayor’s Choice with its E.T. inspired float.
Lozano asked the audience to countdown with him, as everyone gathered for the lighting of the holiday tree.
