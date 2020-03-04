A man and his cousin were recently arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers. He was found in possession of marijuana while she, who had volunteered to pick up his car, had an active arrest warrant.
Jose Manuel Estrada, 26, who has his place of residence listed at the 900 block of Rio Grande Street, and Elizabeth Fernandez, 29, a resident of the 900 block of Avenue S, were both arrested on Feb. 21 at the 100 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, at 3:36 p.m. and 3:56 p.m. respectively, police records state.
A police report states Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard in reference to a potential narcotics offense.
Officers located a suspicious vehicle, detected the odor of narcotics coming out of the vehicle and located narcotics inside, the report states.
The officers arrested Estrada, who was the occupant of the vehicle, and charged him with the possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, the report states.
While trying to locate a person to collect the vehicle, to prevent it from getting towed, officers located Estrada’s cousin Elizabeth Fernandez.
Fernandez attempted to gain custody of the vehicle, but officers found she had a Val Verde County warrant for violation of probation. They were both arrested and taken to the police station for booking and processing.
