Did you hear it, too? About two weeks ago – that sound of rushing wind.
At first, I thought it was a line of thunderstorms bearing down on us in a squall line. Or maybe a dust devil, kicked up by the heat. But no, the skies were clear.
Then I checked the calendar, and there was the explanation. It was the first day of school. That sound was the collective sigh of relief from thousands of mothers, who finally had the house to themselves again.
And that breeze was augmented and offset by the sharp intake of breath by thousands of teachers, as they steeled themselves for another year of trying to pound some education into the granite heads of a tribe of savages.
Popular lore paints a picture of sullen school kids forced to abandon their summertime pleasures and herded en masse onto yellow school buses like they were being taken to concentration camps. That may be true for some, but that’s not how I remember it. I looked forward to going back to school. That’s where all my friends were, conveniently gathered in one place.
For me, the start of school was only surpassed by Christmas and birthdays for getting stuff without having to earn it. The swag was usually divided into two categories – clothes and school supplies.
The supplies needed for each grade level varied, but by the time we got to fifth or sixth grade, the requirements were stiff indeed. In addition to the standard No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper and a three ring binder, we had to have an ink pen of some sort, a big eraser, and a notebook for each major subject.
There were two major brands of notebook when I grew up – Blue Horse and Big Chief – and kids were loyal to them to the death. Blue Horse was my favorite, and by the end of the first day of school, I usually had inked in the horse’s bridal on every notebook I owned.
Besides that, we were expected to have a ruler, a compass and a protractor. Every year, I dutifully showed up with those three items, and in eight years of elementary education, I never used them once. (I used the sharp end of the protractor to torture insects, and the ruler was useful for impromptu sword fights, but I think that’s about it.)
Of course, with all that equipment, some sort of container was required. For the first month or so, we stuffed all our extraneous supplies into a book bag or satchel, the forerunner of today’s ubiquitous backpacks.
The satchels usually didn’t make it past Halloween. Either the flimsy handle snapped under the weight of binders, books and baseball mitts, or the stitching on the “leatherette” gave way, often while crossing the street.
Looking back, I think it was at that point that I first recognized the basic difference between girls and boys – organization and attention to detail. I vividly recall staring in amazement at the three-ring binders of some of the girls in my class.
Not only did they have plastic dust jackets, they had manila dividers with color-coded tabs, pouches with colored pencils, and – get this – every loose leaf page had its hole reinforced with little paste-on rings.
That flair for organizing things would later manifest itself in home-room decorations, science fair projects, yearbook assignments, prom date selection and – ultimately – manic wedding plans.
The clothes bounty started out simply enough in the lower grades with a couple pair of jeans, a shirt or two and (always) a new pair of black Converse high top sneakers, the ones with the white rubber circle on the ankle that rarely made it into the New Year still attached. (I don’t recall similar footwear for girls. Maybe that accounts for their fixation on shoes later in life – they’re getting even.)
Mind you, that was just the lower grades. By the time we entered high school, clothes took on a deadly serious aspect. Heaven help the guy whose jeans cuff was a millimeter higher than the established norm, or wore anything other than square-toed loafers with white socks, or whose Madras plaid shirt lacked a button-down collar.
The fashion burden for high school girls was even more onerous. I could never hope to keep track of the complex permutations allowed or prohibited for the various outfits. It seemed as if every girl I knew had a gold or silver circle pin worn on a blouse with a pilgrim collar. If not the circle pin, then surely every girl had to have an over-sized safety pin, worn on a plaid skirt. I don’t think they meant anything – they were just necessities, the same way a butterfly tattoo or lip piercing is required today.
But these many fashion imperatives were just another reminder to the boys – as if we needed one – that girls’ brains are wired differently.
The girls came to a contrary conclusion – that when it comes to boys, there’s less there than meets the eye.
All of which just reinforces the observation that in digital terms, boys are flip phone; girls are 5G.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Sept. 15, National Felt Hat Day (Put away those straw Resistols ‘til next year.); 16th, Collect Rocks Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
