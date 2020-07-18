ACUÑA, México - El gobernador de Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís realizó el martes una visita de supervisión por instalaciones sanitarias donde anunció de 90 a 100 camas COVID para hospitales de esta frontera, a más tardar en dos semanas.
En conferencia de prensa, luego de recorrer el Hospital General y el Hospital Móvil de la Macroplaza, el gobernador ya en la Infoteca Municipal dijo que el Instituto Nacional de la Salud para el Bienestar (INSABI) envió ya otro hospital móvil que se instalará en breve en el estacionamiento del Hospital General.
Dijo que también en este recorrido, supervisó el laboratorio móvil que se envió a esta ciudad que intensificará su labor hasta 150 a 200 muestras diarias según necesidades.
Recordó que la situación de Acuña que es ya la más difícil comparada a otros municipios de la entidad, se puede atender con el apoyo de las autoridades de los tres niveles de gobierno pero sobre todo con la colaboración de la gente usando las medidas de prevención necesarias.
Expresó que está muy pendiente de la situación en Acuña y que va a contratar más médicos para esta ciudad. Además de que se va a recibir el apoyo de médicos de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional para atender a pacientes afectados por el COVID en esta ciudad.
Ofreció que en dos semanas Acuña tendrá la capacidad de recibir en hospitales hasta 100 personas, pero si las medidas de prevención dan resultado ya no habrá necesidad de ello, como ocurrió en Monclova y Torreón que se lograron abatir los índices de casos activos y las necesidades de hospitalización están al 60 por ciento.
El gobernador estuvo acompañado en este recorrido de supervisión por instalaciones hospitalarias y en la conferencia de prensa, por los secretarios de inclusión y de salud y del alcalde Roberto de los Santos.
State announces
90 COVID beds
for Acuña
ACUÑA, Mexico - Governor of Coahuila Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, toured health facilities Tuesday in Acuña and announced 90-100 COVID beds for local hospitals, which will be available within two weeks.
During a press conference held at the Municipal Infoteca after touring the General Hospital and the Macroplaza Mobile Hospital, the governor said the National Institute for Health and Well-Being (INSABI) sent a second mobile hospital to be erected shortly in the parking lot of the General Hospital.
Riquelme also toured the mobile lab sent to this city which will increase testing capacity up to 150 to 200 tests daily.
He said the COVID-19 situation in Acuña, which is one of the most affected municipalities in the state, can be dealt with, with the support of local, state and federal officials, but also with the participation of local citizens by taking necessary precautions.
Riquelme said he is very aware of the situation in Acuña and that he will see more doctors be hired for the city. He also said Acuña will be receiving additional doctors from the Ministry of National Defense to treat COVID patients.
Riquelme said in two weeks Acuña will have the capacity to treat up to 100 patients in hospitals, but if prevention measures work, there will be no need for it, as it happened in Monclova and Torreón, where active case rates dropped, and hospital capacity is at 60 percent.
The governor was accompanied on this tour by hospital officials and at the press conference by the inclusion and health secretaries, and by Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos.
