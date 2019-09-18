San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation’s Adventure on the Creek received a positive turnout from the community.
Over 80 teams and approximately 25 individuals registered for the event on Saturday morning. The event was divided into three heats. Individuals took off in the first heat, followed by the first set of teams in the second heat and the second set of teams in the third heat.
Bikers began the course and runners waited at the bike finish line before they could take off on the Dora Alcala trail.
Kayakers took off down the San Felipe Creek and returned to Rotary Park. The final stretch of the event was approximately 100 yards of running to the finish line.
Kayakers were told by volunteers, as they got off the kayak, they had to run the final stretch in order for teams to receive their time. Some teams had the biker or runner wait for the kayaker and ran the final stretch.
The event rules allowed teams to have substitutes for one, if not, all participating members. All participants received food and drinks as part of their reward for completing the triathlon.
Rick Garza won first place in the individual category, followed by Laughlin AFB Vice Commander Col. Todd Dyer and Laughlin AFB Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile in second and third place, respectively.
The U.S. Probation Officers team took first place, and Gabe Vega, Harold Ortega and Jorge Tijerina, representing U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector, took second place in the overall team division.
Juan Rivera, Alonso Esperanza Sosa and Miguel Garcia, as the Lone Star Team, took third place in the overall teams division.
School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said, in his blog, the event was just like a family reunion. There were fierce competitors and the event allowed the community to come together in an impressive way.
School district board members were excited by the event’s turnout and by how smoothly everything ran. “Our goal was to bring the community together for a fun event that really showcased our beautiful creek,” Education foundation President Sylvia Owens said.
All funds raised from the event will go back to the education foundation and fund innovative education projects as well as scholarships for graduating seniors.
