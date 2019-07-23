Following his “State of the Border” address on Thursday, Del Rio Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz fielded questions and comments from the audience.
Del Rioans Najla and Lee Weathersbee and Annabel Escamilla were the first to approach the microphone after Ortiz’s talk in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The Weathersbees and Escamilla spoke about the Val Verde 100 Club, which was formed 25 years ago in the wake of the line-of-duty death of Del Rio Police Department Sgt. John Miller. Miller was killed by a drunk driver while making a traffic stop.
The club was started to assist the families of local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Del Rioan Rene Reyes was next in line.
“I just want to thank you and your agents for doing a wonderful job under very, very strenuous situations, so on behalf of the whole community of Del Rio, thank you so much for your hard work,” Reyes said.
“You mentioned a little while ago that you can only hold the immigrants for 20 days and then they’re released. . . I read an article in the paper a few weeks ago, where you said that 90 percent of them don’t come back to their hearings. When that happens, do they then become fugitives? Do the authorities have to go pick them up? They’ve committed a crime, and they have to be detained. Is that how it works?” Reyes asked.
“The number fluctuates. I’ve heard everywhere from 80 to 90 percent do not show up for their immigration hearing once they are released with their notice to appear,” Ortiz replied.
“So, typically, single adults are kept in custody or either repatriated or they have a legitimate ‘credible fear’ claim. They may be released at some point. We try to get them before an immigration judge. The family units are what is draining the system right now, and that’s typically what we’re talking about, so quite often, when they (family units) make it to their final destination, wherever it maybe in the country, we’re finding that they’re actually not showing up for their immigration hearings.
“So because there’s a backlog of new immigrants in the United States right now, it is very difficult to prioritize. When you have criminal aliens, that would be at the highest levels of the priority list, and the family unit, they’re going to fall pretty low on that list. So, yes, they may have overstayed their visa or their stay, but chances are, because our resources are so stretched as the Department of Homeland Security, not just the Border Patrol, but across the board, it’s going to make it very hard for anyone to actually go out and look for those individuals,” Ortiz said.
“But they do become fugitives from the law,” Reyes said.
“They do, at some point, yes. They’ll have overstayed their visa and then they would fall into that category, and they’re illegally here in the country now,” Ortiz said.
“You also mentioned that it’s the trans-national gangs that are bringing these people in. As I understand it, I read in the paper, that these people are paying these gangs a lot of money to bring them over from Africa and Central America or wherever they come from. Is there anything being done to infiltrate these gangs and stop them from doing this type of thing?” Reyes asked.
“Yes, we’ve got some tremendous efforts going on right now with our investigative agencies. Trans-national criminal organizations are a billion-dollar business. Everybody who comes across that river has to pay a fee, so it is awfully complicated,” Ortiz said.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of (criminal organizations) out there, so we’re prioritizing the ones that are doing it more than the smaller mom-and-pop organizations, but yes, we are trying everything we can to attack the network. We took a page out of the (Department of Defense) playbook and what they did in Afghanistan and Iraq is what we’re trying to do here to suppress international criminal organizations,” the Border Patrol chief added.
David Cortez, a resident of Eagle Pass, thanked Ortiz and the Border Patrol, noting he has “close and distant” family members who work for the agency.
“Do you think that certain negative media attention in recent months has affected your ability to recruit agents and do you think (events) like this will help you get more agents soon?” Cortez asked.
“Yes, I definitely do think negative media affects our ability to recruit and hire. We’re about 2,000 agents under where we need to be at the national level. This sector, we’re 200, 250, agents under where we need to be, so we’re trying to get more agents hired,” Ortiz replied.
He expressed appreciation for the Border Patrol Explorers, a group of high-school age students in Eagle Pass and Del Rio and in other communities, who “want to explore a career opportunity” in law enforcement or in a law-enforcement-related field.
“And yes, I do think events like this will help us,” Ortiz added.
The next set of questions came from Raul Reyes, a former Del Rioan who has announced he plans to run for the area’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Reyes said he spent time in Central and South America during his Air Force career and thanked Ortiz for the work the Border Patrol is doing.
“My question goes to the bigger picture solution. What is the liaison strategy, is there any, between yourself or maybe at a higher level, and U.S. Southern Command?” Reyes asked, noting he is aware the command has a “mass migration policy and plan.”
“(We) definitely have ties to Central America. I have officers deployed to the southern border of Mexico. I have officers deployed to Central America – Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, maybe not specifically from the Del Rio Sector, but from the entire enterprise . . . We have a great partnership with (the U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Northern Command), and we’re doing some capacity building and training with those entities, and our new commissioner is very focused on our efforts south,” Ortiz said.
Del Rioan Bea Vallejo said her concern is “that by 2024, this country will be divided between a Muslim and Communism.”
“We have a Muslim population coming through that is not getting caught. . . I know there is a Russian population coming through. . . I see it every day. I know you don’t have enough personnel, but you’re protecting the United States. You’re protecting us, but it’s not enough. And Congress is not doing anything about it. So we need to take care of this in 2020, because if we lose our country, we lose our freedoms, and we lose everything our forefathers fought for,” Vallejo said.
Ortiz thanked her and said he had spoken about immigrants from 51 countries detained in the Del Rio Sector.
“I think it’s 53 (countries) now. Every day it changes,” Ortiz said.
Adding he is aware of the threats that exist worldwide, Ortiz added, “We’re doing a great job collectively targeting what we can. You’re not going to hear about that in the news. You’re not going to hear about some of the great work that goes on behind the scenes, but I will tell you that it is something that we take very, very seriously.”
“They’re coming in through the Gulf Coast. They’re crossing in through boats. I see them. They’re crossing. They have money. They’re able to pay to get wherever they need to go. They’re not being apprehended. You all need to look at that,” Vallejo said, adding she appreciates the work the Border Patrol is doing.
“There’s certainly a congressional fix to this, and we continue to message our requirements and I’m hopeful at some point we’ll get some traction there,” Ortiz replied.
Brackettville Mayor Andres Rodriguez also thanked the Border Patrol agents, adding he is also president of the Kinney County Church Alliance and said his organization is praying for the agency.
Rivas said he also appreciated that Carmen Gutierrez, a representative of U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s office, attended the event.
