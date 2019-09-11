9-11-19 Blotter
ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Enrique Daniel Lopez, 24, a resident of the 200 block of Ramon Cardenas Drive, was arrested on Aug. 27, at 2:10 a.m., and charged with assault and criminal mischief, a Del Rio Police Department arrest report shows.
Lopez was arrested at the 100 block of Western Drive, after police officers responded to a disturbance in progress between a man and a woman. Upon arrival the officers were informed by the woman she had been assaulted by her common law boyfriend, an incident report states.
Lopez, who had left prior to the arrival of the officers, was located moments later and arrested. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and with criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 less than $750, the report states.
DWI
A local man was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated. Diego Hernan Marquez Medina, 22, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle striking a fence, police say.
Marquez Medina was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, an arrest report shows.
A San Antonio man was recently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ricky Pequeno, 36, whose place of residence is listed at the 11800 block of Braesview, in San Antonio, was arrested on Aug. 28, at 9:30 p.m., police records state.
Pequeno, according to an incident report, was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Garza Street, for a motor vehicle accident.
Upon arrival the officers observed that a vehicle had collided with the wall on 303 West Garza, the report states. Pequeno was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense.
Juan Antonio Segovia, 43, a resident of the 1600 block of San Patricio Street, in San Antonio, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sept. 6, at 1:51 a.m., arrest records show.
Segovia was arrested at the intersection of Bedell Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, after police officers responded in reference to an accident. He was charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor, records state.
Fidel Jasso, a 32-year-old resident of the 300 block of East Cortinas Street, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, on Sept. 5, at 4:15 a.m. He was arrested at the 100 block of San Felipe Avenue, arrest records show.
Jasso was arrested after officers responded to a reckless driver in the area of East De la Rosa, a report states.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Castulo Morin, a 40-year-old Del Rio man, who has his place of residence listed at the 400 block of East Virginia Street, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass on Aug. 28, at 2:58 p.m.
Morin was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Avenue G in reference to a disturbance. While en route, they were advised a man had broken the exterior door and fled the scene running northbound in the alleyway, an incident report states.
The officers located Morin, who was arrested and charged with criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor; criminal trespass of habitation, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, arrest records show.
