Del Rio broke several daily weather records during the month of December and experienced its first day below freezing in 2019 since March, Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
Wednesday morning’s recorded a low temperature of 24 degrees Fahrenheit, tying for the daily record for lowest temperature with the 1966 record for Dec. 18, Schreiber said. The last time Del Rio experienced below freezing temperature this year was on March 5.
Since the beginning of December, Del Rio’s climate has broken a few records. On Dec. 1, Del Rio reached 86 degrees Fahrenheit, thus beating the previous daily high record, of 81 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1950.
Dec. 9 was another record-breaking day, with Del Rio experiencing 88 degrees Fahrenheit, beating out the previous record of 80 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in 2004.
On Dec. 14, Del Rio reached a high temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit which beat out 1908’s record of 84 degrees Fahrenheit, and recorded the hottest temperature ever in Del Rio for the month of December, according to Schreiber.
Previously, the highest temperature recording in Del Rio for the month of December was on Dec. 4, 1977, at 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dec. 15 this year proved to be another recording breaking day, by recording the highest daily temperature at 89 degrees Fahrenheit, beating out the previous record of 84 degrees Fahrenheit from 1950.
Schreiber noted this month’s average temperature has been five to six degrees warmer than usual. The cold temperatures that took place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning were a result of a cold front that passed through the region on Monday, Schreiber said.
“It is rather common to see the coolest temperatures from a cold front reach the second day following the front in this part of the country – instead of immediately after – because it often takes a good bit of time for northerly winds to dry the air out, filter cooler air in, and get rid of any insulating cloud cover for temperatures to reach down below freezing,” Schreiber said.
Del Rio’s cooler temperatures almost always come on calm, clear and cloudless nights a couple of days following a cold front, Schreiber said.
Del Rioans are advised to be cautious of ice and water on roadways, since Del Rio is encompassed by a warm climate, citizens may not be used to driving with any ice on the road.
“Also keep in mind your pets and plants that may need some extra warmth and attention during cold spells,” Schreiber said.
Currently, Del Rioans can prepare for a warm Christmas this year. “In fact, much of the Eastern United States is expected to be warmer than normal for Christmas as a large, upper-atmospheric high pressure system is expected to situate over the region, generally resulting in warmer weather,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber expects to see some fluctuations in warm and cold temperatures through the winter.
“Winter officially begins this Saturday, and the coldest temperatures in Del Rio generally come in January. Even though the region has been setting some record high temperatures in the past week, it wouldn't surprise me if we also set a few record low temperatures this season, either,” Schreiber said.
In many cases, it seems one extreme often leads to the opposite extreme and that it is part of the natural process of the atmosphere trying to equalize itself back to a neutral state, according to Schreiber said.
