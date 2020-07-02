ACUÑA, Mexico - Following a virtual meeting between Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez and Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, city officials announced an agreement to reduce mobility on the common border for 15 days, a strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Restrictions for visitors from Mexico to the United States, limiting visits to essential activities only have been implemented in the U.S. border. Beginning on Thursday, Ciudad Acuña will start observing the same restrictions, in order to reduce the mobility of U.S. residents to Mexico.
The travel restrictions will be implemented through a checkpoint placed after the international bridge. Only travelers justifying essential activities will be allowed through.
Travelers not complying with the terms will be returned to the United States.
Travelers entering Ciudad Acuña from the United States will be asked to provide proof of dual citizenship with documentation endorsed by federal agencies.
International border travelers must present a letter from their employer justifying their role in essential activities. In addition, they will have to indicate their place of residence.
One passenger per vehicle will be allowed accompanying the driver. Both, passenger and driver must justify their trip as part of an essential activity.
Anyone entering Acuña must comply with local provisions, including mandatory use of face mask, and be subject to temperature and health screenings.
Under the terms of the agreement, medical visits are still considered essential traveling.
Checkpoints will be randomly installed in the vicinity of the port of entry, to insure everyone traveling into Acuña is complying with the new mandate.
Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano committed to spread the word among Del Rioans, in light of the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. During the celebration, many Mexican nationals residing in the U.S. take advantage of the long weekend to travel to Mexico.
