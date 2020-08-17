San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will offer an immunization clinic this Friday for incoming middle school students, according to the school district.
Incoming seventh and eighth grade students will be able to register for an appointment, and receive necessary vaccinations for the upcoming school year during the immunization clinic on Friday.
The clinic will be held at Del Rio Middle School, located on 720 East De La Rosa Street, and will be held from 1-4 p.m. Only students with insurance will be able to set up an appointment for vaccines at the clinic.
According to the school district, there is no wait time but parents and students must call ahead at (830) 778 4513 to schedule an appointment as there are over 100 slots available.
The school district is holding the clinic in conjunction with Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Along with holding the clinic, the school district, local hospital and Department of State Health Services - DSHS, are partnering to provide parents of middle school and high school students the opportunity to receive required vaccines prior to the start of the school year.
According to the school district, DSHS offers immunization clinics to students of all ages that do not have insurance. Parents seeking appointments or that have eligibility questions are advised to call (830) 768 2800.
Whether students are attending a traditional classroom setting, an online classroom setting or hybrid setting, vaccines are still required by the state, according to the school district. Specific vaccines are required prior to entering certain grade levels.
The state of Texas requires students to have the minimum dosage of vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella, hepatitis B, meningococcal also known as MCV4, and Hepatitis A.
More information on specific vaccine dosages for each grade level can be found through the DSHS website through the direct link dshs.texas.gov/immunize/school/school-requirements.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.