I’m not going to tell you anything in this editorial you don’t already know.
Remember when we were kids and our parents always told us, “Wash your hands! Don’t pick at that! Practice good hygiene!” When did that disappear?
With the rise of the coronavirus, common sense has once again proven to be one of the biggest casualties. It’s not that we don’t know better, it’s just that we don’t care. The big picture doesn’t appear so big until it’s right in front of you.
Every day we hear of new cancellations or postponements from some kind of major entity. In just the past 48 hours, nearly every major sports league has announced it has canceled or postponed games. Those that haven’t will not doubt make an announcement soon.
Locally, the air show and events tied to it, some athletic events, and some other local events have been canceled out of the abundance of caution. No cases have been reported in this county or surrounding communities, but it’s better to be safe than sorry in the eyes of our community leaders.
I know some of you all are upset. I get it. I really do. However, the idea of looking after an entire community, men and women, young and old, healthy and infirmed, is what is at stake here. People are free to continue acting and behaving the way they always have, but remember that actions have consequences whether we are aware of them right then and there.
I’m not writing any of this to scare you, the reader. I am writing it to let you know what’s happening and what has happened. I’m not talking about what could happen because there are a lot of unknowns right now. My advice is simple and to the point – educate yourself.
The more you read, the better you can prepare yourself and your loved ones. Be smarter in your choices and be respectful of those around you because, as in any major catastrophe, you don’t how this incident is affecting the people you come in contact with on a daily basis.
Don’t hoard items. There are people who truly need those items on a regular basis and your “end-of-the-world” mentality only hurts them. Do you need all those baby wipes if you don’t have kids? Probably not. Do you need 10 gallons of hand sanitizer? I’m thinking no, and if you did you’d probably already have your own 10 gallons because you already know people can be opportunistic and your health is of importance to you.
There’s more that’s going to come out of this because something like this virus affects not just people physically but mentally, emotionally and financially. The sooner you come to grips with that reality, the better.
We’re in for a long ride, folks. Let’s work together and try and make this as smooth a ride as possible.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
