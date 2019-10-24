Border Federal Credit Union’s commitment to “serving and empowering Hispanic communities” has earned it a “Juntos Avanzamos” designation.
Mike Delker, senior vice president of credit union relations for the Cornerstone Credit Union League, attended the grand opening ceremony of BFCU’s East Gibbs Street branch on Thursday and presented the Juntos Avanzamos flag to BFCU President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Martinez.
The phrase “Juntos Avanzamos” is Spanish for “together we move forward.”
Delker noted he was happy to be back in Del Rio and reminded the audience Thursday was International Credit Union Day.
“Credit unions hold a special place in the communities they serve, and in the country and the world,” Delker said.
He shared his personal experience of growing up in the household of someone who worked for a local credit union.
“My mother worked for a credit union, and I had the honor of learning about them from her literally at the dinner table. I remember as young boy, eight or nine years old, and hearing my mother talk about the difference that the credit union made in the lives of their members,” Delker said.
He said he recalled an incident in which a member’s family member had died unexpectedly and the credit union member did not have the money to travel to the funeral.
“He had gone to several banks, who all turned him down, and he finally went to the credit union and in the matter of a few moments had the funds to attend the funeral. That stuck with me and made an impression about what credit unions are. They truly are living their motto of ‘people helping people,’ and I can’t think of one that better exemplifies that motto, day in and day out, than Border Federal Credit Union,” Delker said.
Delker said he was present at the grand opening for the unveiling of the Juntos Avanzamos flag for BFCU.
“The ‘Juntos Avanzamos’ designation is one that began in 2005, and it is a designation meant to recognize those credit unions who do outstanding things to serve the Hispanic communities where they are located. It is a designation that has grown throughout the years and now includes more than 100 credit unions nationwide,” Delker said.
He said the designation is difficult to earn.
“It is not just filling out a form. You have to do a number of things that show you are truly committed to serving the community in which you live, and this credit union has gone through each and every one of those steps. It’s great to be here today with a credit union that takes very seriously its commitment to serving its community,” Delker said.
Delker then unfurled the Juntos Avanzamos flag next to the podium.
The Juntos Avanzamos web site offers more information about the program and also includes additional resources dealing with citizenship, naturalization and immigration, finances and keeping your money safe and social services for immigrants. Visit the web site at www.juntosavanzamos.org
