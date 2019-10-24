We are in a fight to save our nation’s future, and it’s time for the lovers of freedom to join the donnybrook before we become Hong Kong carrying American flags, fighting for our disappearing freedom.
Remember the fundamental transformation of America theme of President Obama? Socialist politicians, raging feminist, academic elites changing the rules with the cops suddenly becoming the crooks, and basement dwelling pajama clad snowflakes threatening America’s national soul.
They partnered up with Open Society money, Antifa, illegal aliens, and other radical groups to make America secular, rewriting yesterday’s greatness, fundamentally transforming America. We only had our soul to lose.
America is certainly at a crossroads in disarray, socialism on the rise, and individualism in free market chance on the wane, unceremoniously out of favor. The Bill of Rights is under assault, people of faith are ostracized, and gun owners are clinging to their protecting guns, knowing when they lose them only outlaws will have them. Our public schools are no longer teaching unadulterated history, meekly surrendering to federal money, political correctness, becoming centers for nation destroying indoctrination.
President Trump made a ChurchillIan speech to the United Nations, standing up for religious freedom for the world, urging level-headed leadership to fight the censorship, and nobody in the secular media noticed.
The cultural jihad against conservatism, traditional values of our greatness are literally unacceptable in today’s politically correct culture.
The left owns the ink, the airways, and the right is clinging determinedly to the soul of yesterday’s America, some willing to fight for its rebirth.
Once being an American meant something to the world, kind, benevolent, standing for good against evil, always for the rule of law.
But today citizenship belongs to the world, uninvited in open borders. MS-13 gangsters, robbing, stealing, killing, sex trafficking have the same rights of those coming for honest endeavors, all breaking in unvetted, while the ones we really want and need are waiting patiently in line.
The law abiding, many subscribing Christians, having less chance of ever becoming Americans.
Did Intelligence Chairman Democrat Adam Schiff, and Republican Richard “Aaron” Burr change the whistleblower rules from first-hand knowledge to water cooler gossip to give the deep state whistleblower protection? Nobody knows for sure, but if third hand water cooler gossip becomes the barometer of truth, perhaps the Cowboys really won the Super Bowl last year.
They have changed America, I don’t recognize today. An evil line breaking nation of chaotic discord, with the rule of law favoring the most villainous, the worthy be dammed.
The Democrat party of my youth was America proud, today just snowflakes feverishly working to remove Trump with jailhouse lawyers conspiring in the dark with a fake news media to make day dark and night even darker.
But this twice appointed attorney general of impeccable character has an opportunity to glean the absolute truth about the years of Obama/Clinton control of government, a death sentence for the Democrat Party if morality wins.
I find it unAmerican that Attorney General Barr feels his life is in danger, investigating the Clintons. But I understand. I have a ting of apprehension even writing about it. Then I am 80, near the end, with not much they can take from me.
America should think there is something wrong when dozens of Clinton fellow travelers with too much knowledge, mysteriously commit suicide, or die in a robbery with nothing stolen. Jeffery Epstein is the latest unexplainable suicide with two cameras malfunctioning, two guards sleeping simultaneously, leaving no witness in a Democrat New York run prison.
Knowing the risk, Mr. Barr is going after the truth, interviewing 130 former Clinton aides I am told.
AG Barr, just a good man willing to join the fight, a patriot beyond measure seeking to right our sinking ship of State by strangling every alligator in the swamp with his bare hands?
Hey cousin, I’m so proud of you. Bill, just remember that if the jail house lawyers had gun powder for brains, they wouldn’t have enough for a two for a nickel firecracker.
As the media mercilessly hammers Trump, multiple sources tell me that Trump plans to step down Jan. 20, 2025 – perhaps later. Who has the most to lose if Trump wins a second term? China, Russia, North Korea, Iran or the Democrats?
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
