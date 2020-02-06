This is flat unbelievable! I wish they would have taken my advice to offer Bolton for Biden and the Democrats would have ended it on the spot. The Democrats started impeachment on Trump in 2015 when they thought he might have a chance to win the Republican nomination. Hillary and the DNC paid $1 million or more for a phony dossier from a British firm using Russian agents who asserted that Trump had visited Moscow, spending the night in the same bed Obama had used with Moscow prostitutes, soiling the bed to dishonor Barack Obama.
Factually, Trump was proven not to be in Moscow for the sordid event, but that didn’t matter with a loud mouth media.
Obama’s FBI leadership used a sick dossier to obtain a FISA court order to surveil Trump campaign members, which the court now calls a criminal endeavor, with a law suit filed for damages by Trump campaign official Carter Paige, and others to follow.
After Trump most surprisingly won, they used the criminal dossier to start impeachment procedures, first with the Mueller hearings for two years for $35 to 40 million, all the time telling us Trump was certainly guilty. Even after tricking several Trump friends without lawyers into lying to the FBI for felony charges, none of them had a Trump crime to offer up for freedom.
After that failing thorough scrubbing, they desperately colluded with a whistleblower, who Schiff first said he met, then said his staff met, finally saying he didn’t even know who he was after he was found to be a CIA friend of Joe Biden. They are still protecting his identity, but the law only requires the IG not disclose his name.
The Democrat House initiated the Ukraine hearings in a secret SCIF, not allowing Republicans opposing witness, or the president to have his due rights with lawyers present to question their witnesses. They subpoenaed 17 witnesses who told the right second hand story for the public hanging, but made the testimony of an Inspector General classified unavailable to all, because it exonerated Trump.
They claimed Trump withheld funds for Ukraine’s military to ward off Russian aggression until they either investigated or promised to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s association with corrupted Burisma Oil Company. It was not important that the funds arrived within specified time, and Ukraine never investigated or announced an investigation, it was still a crime to attempt to find corruption on one’s likely Democrat opponent. There were no Ukrainians claiming victimhood for a crime, but Trump is a criminal for thinking he’s a king. In reality, even if he did hold up the money, it was not a crime, but his duty is to find corruption any time we give public funds to foreign nations.
Boy, was it ever an emotional impeachment, then the MSM didn’t carry the president’s rebuttals. Every time the president’s lawyers proved Trump not guilty, the New York Times released excerpts from John Bolton’s book under CIA review before a March release, insinuating that Trump was a proven swindler standing in the way of a sure Joe Biden victory. They demanded that Bolton testify and Biden not testify because the media had proven him innocent, finally voting late last Friday and Trump won. It was not the duty of the Senate to provide Bolton’s testimony “as the jury” but the duty of the prosecuting House, who claimed they didn’t have time to do it.
For years C-SPAN callers said, I am a Republican and I hate Republicans, but after the State of the Union, full of love and bright futures, Democrats one after the other called in to say after Nancy tore up Trumps speech in anger, they were ashamed of their party, voting for Trump in 2020.
Can you believe Iowa couldn’t count 170,000 votes using a Clinton associated computer company?
Joe just had to win, leading national polling with the best chance to win. Now it will be confusing with four candidates claiming they really won.
How about that smart-alecky Trump bragging about Blue Collar bottom wages rising faster than the top one percent rich dudes?
Well today they’ll start a new impeachment for some farfetched reason. Give up Democrats. It’s too late to rewrite history. The media’s sound of silence dam is leaking, soon to be a torrent of truth.
And America’s best days are coming with peace and prosperity for all, like it or not.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.