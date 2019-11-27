A local beauty queen is looking to bring holiday cheer for young children in the community, 2019-2020 San Felipe Lions Club Queen Liana Escareño is hoping to give young Del Rioans stuffed toys full of holiday joy.
The San Felipe Lions Club informed Escareño the donations members received from their toy drive would not be enough, Escareño said. She took it upon herself and found many plush toys, in her room, in need of love, she said.
“I told my mom, ‘I have a huge bag of stuffed animals that I’ve had since I was a kid, and I’m leaving for college soon,’” Escareño said.
She made the decision to give back to the community, rather than let the toys gather dust. “It’s Christmas time and not a lot of kids get to get gifts or have a good Christmas,” Escareño said.
The act of goodwill led to Escareño reaching out to her friends and receiving a positive response, along with donations. A few of the Lions Club members also donated plush toys, according to Escareño.
Currently, she has accumulated approximately 140 donations. “Most of them (the donations) will be going towards the kids at Cardwell,” Escareño said.
New or barely used toys for kids between the ages of 3-4 are the primary goal of the toy drive. “They (the toys) don’t have to be brand new,” Escareño said.
Currently, the cut-off date for donations is Dec. 12, with donations being handed out on Dec. 13 at Irene C. Cardwell Elementary, Escareño said.
Del Rioans wanting to brighten a child’s day can reach out to the San Felipe Lions Club at the club’s location on 100 Lions Ave.
