The first annual Adventure on the Creek registration for individuals and teams closes Friday.
The new event adds up to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Education Foundation’s lineup, and is giving an opportunity to organizations such as the Val Verde Regional Medical Center, the Bank and Trust, Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port of Entry, and Border Federal Credit Union an opportunity to compete.
According to foundation President Sylvia Owens, the registration cut off is not a hard cut-off date and people will still be allowed to register after Friday.
“All contributions go towards the teachers and students; this event is a great opportunity to support the local school district and be competitive at the same time,” Border Federal Credit Union Marketing and Public Relations Manager Abram Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said BFCU registered two teams and one individual.
He said he talked to Angela Prather from Val Verde Regional Medical Center, and they’re ready.
“We want to go out there and be competitive … in other words, I hope they’re ready because we are,” Rodriguez said.
Foundation President Sylvia Owens challenged each San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District campus to come up with two teams for the triathlon during the convocation on Monday.
“Our goal is to get 100 registrations,” Owens said. The registrations can be a mixture of individual and team registrations.
The foundation continues to receive sponsors and registrations. Owens confirmed CBP Del Rio Port of Entry Director Lilliana Flores challenged the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Del Rio Police Department, Val Verde County Fire Department and Del Rio Fire Department to participate.
The medical center challenged all local fitness institutions to participate.
The triathlon is divided into three parts; biking, running and kayaking. Adventure on the Creek is a competitive race and will have participants coursing along the San Felipe Creek before reaching the finish line.
The triathlon will take place on Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning at 101 Cantu St.
Registration for teams and individuals is open online, by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page, at San Felipe Del Rio CISD Education Foundation, and clicking on the registration link.
The cost of a kayak rental is not included in registration fees. The first 300 entries are guaranteed a dry fit shirt and medal.
Owens said the more participants they get the better, as the event will keep with the theme of showcasing the creek and raise funds. The foundation plans to have the triathlon as an annual event.
