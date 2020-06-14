City council members Tuesday extended the city’s public health emergency declaration, which keeps San Felipe Creek off-limits, but ended a curfew for those using public areas for exercise.
The Del Rio City Council voted 6-1 to extend the city’s declaration of public health emergency, which prohibits “swimming, bathing or wading in any pool, waters or waterways of city parks,” including the San Felipe Creek.
The council also voted 5-2 to eliminate the curfew on physical activity in the parks. Physical activity in the parks had been limited to two daily time slots, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
During the council’s review of the existing declaration, Councilman Jim DeReus commented, “I still think we need to open up the creek. I think we need to open up the parks. I think we need to open up the playing fields. There is confusion about who can and can’t use the playing fields. Various members of staff think youth sports can use the playing fields, some members of staff think that they can’t. We need to be very clear on that. I would say, comply with the governor’s order and pretty much remove Section 13 of the city’s order.”
DeReus then made a motion to remove those restrictions.
“At some point, we need to treat people like adults, and I understand that we’re having a surge (in COVID-19 cases) right now, and that was due to, basically, Memorial Day. We had a surge after Mother’s Day, and so we are penalizing the people that are actually complying with the guidance that has been put out,” DeReus said.
The councilman added there are “mass crowds” at Walmart and H-E-B.
“No one’s wearing a mask, or you’re in the minority if you are, and very few people are actually social distancing,” he said.
“I am still of the opinion that opening up the parks and the waterways is less likely to provide transmission opportunity than going to some of the stores in town,” DeReus said.
He argued if local parks and the creek aren’t opened, citizens are more likely to leave the city for recreational opportunities, enhancing the possibility of bringing COVID-19 back to Del Rio.
DeReus said he also favored removing restrictions on garage sales, especially in light of a recent protest at the civic center that drew several hundred attendees.
“We are going to get more cases. I don’t want more cases, but there’s nothing we’re going to do that is going to completely stamp out all cases except for locking people in their houses and not letting anyone have any contact, and that’s not going to happen,” he said.
Mayor Bruno Lozano gave the second to DeReus’ motion.
The council continued its discussion, and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda said he would like to see a plan of action to reopen the creek and the city parks.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said although he would like to see the creek reopened, he wanted “to err on the side of caution.”
“I just can’t ignore the advice of our county health authority, Dr. J.J. Gutierrez. I have to do what I think is best for the whole city of Del Rio,” Carranza said.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon said she, too, favored fully reopening city parks, but added she wanted to be careful and do what’s best for all of Del Rio.
“I don’t know that I’m ready to open them completely,” she said.
Councilman Rowland Garza said the council has a duty to protect all of its citizens.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she is very concerned about the recent spike in cases, adding she would like “to leave things as they are” for now.
Lozano said adults are able to choose whether they will follow recommended best practices like social distancing and wearing of face coverings, but added it was up to the city’s elected leaders to lead by example.
The council voted on the DeReus motion, which failed on a 2-5 vote, with Lozano and DeReus voting in favor.
Lozano then made a motion to extend the city’s existing declaration of disaster for public health emergency for two weeks until June 23.
Salgado gave the second.
Before the vote on Lozano’s motion, Garza made a separate motion to eliminate the curfew on allowed physical activity in city parks.
Garza said he intended for his motion to open parks for physical activities like walking, jogging, hiking and biking from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elizalde De Calderon gave the second to Garza’s motion.
Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. warned council members that the proposed expansion of the hours would create difficulties for his staff, noting that “people have been much more confrontational” over the past week.
“If we’re not going to open up the waterways, I do not recommend opening up beyond the curfew limitations that we have now. It will be very taxing on staff,” Knoll told the council.
Despite Knoll’s cautions, the council voted 5-2 to approve the motion, with Salgado and Lozano opposed.
The council then voted on the motion the mayor had made to extend the current declaration of disaster.
The motion was approved on a 6-1 vote, with only DeReus voting against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.