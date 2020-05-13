DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Dariela Margarita de la Cerda, 35, a resident of the 300 block of Marshall Smith Drive, was arrested on April 30, at 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of Kings Way and Fiesta Drive, and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records state.
De la Cerda was driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle when she was stopped by Del Rio Police Department officers, the vehicle was driving off of the roadway and failing to maintain a single lane of travel, according to police records.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.
ASSAULT OF A PUBLIC SERVANT
Jose Martin Jimenez, whose place of residence is listed at the 700 block of East Rodriguez Street, was arrested on May 2, at 2:53 a.m., and charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, police records state.
Jimenez was arrested at his place of residence by Del Rio Police Department officers, he was charged with assault of a public servant, a third degree felony, and with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
Alberto Mendez, 64, a resident of the 200 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested on May 1, at 9:16 a.m., at his place of residence, and charged with failure of a sex offender’s duty to register, police records show.
Mendez was charged with the offense, a second degree felony, according to police reports.
INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
Joe Daniel Salas, 46, a resident of the 100 block of Gregory Drive, was arrested on April 30, at Laughlin Air Force Base, and charged with indecency with a child, a second degree felony, police records show.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Obed Vargas Segovio, 36, whose place of residence is listed at the 5800 block of Gus Eckert, in San Antonio, was arrested on May 6, at 1:15 p.m. at the 500 block of Pecan Street, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
Segovio was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers patrolling the 500 block of Pecan Street, when he was found unconscious on the parking lot of a laundromat.
