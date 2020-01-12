ACUÑA, México – La Dirección de Fomento Económico Municipal inició el registro de personas interesadas en ser atenidas por personal de la oficina del Seguro Social Americano del Consulado General de los Estados Unidos, con sede en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.
Estos funcionarios americanos vendrán a Ciudad Acuña el martes 28 de enero, para atención directa, en instalaciones de la Infoteca municipal, en un horario de las 8 a.m. a las 3 p.m.
Lino Gerardo González Calvillo, titular de la dependencia municipal, señaló que, en apoyo a la Secretaría del Ayuntamiento, facilitarán las condiciones para que el próximo 28 de enero sean atendidas las personas que tengan derecho al seguro social americano, o en su caso a los connacionales que reciben o pudiesen recibir beneficios.
Aclaró que el personal no tratará ningún aspecto de visas ni pasaportes, sino exclusivamente sobre los temas de solicitud de beneficios (para trabajador, esposa, viuda o
hijos menores de edad); depósito directo para jubilados o pensionados en México; reportar cambios en cuentas de seguro social americano y solicitud por discapacidad
González Calvillo invitó a las personas que trabajaron en los Estados Unidos para que hagan su cita al teléfono de Fomento Económico Municipal 700 77 22, a fin de que el 28 de enero sean atendidos.
U.S. Consulate to hold field day in Acuña
ACUÑA, Mexico – The City of Acuña Municipal Economic Department opened registrations for individuals interested in receiving services by the U.S. Social Security Administration office, based in the General Consulate of the United States in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México.
U.S. officials will be in Ciudad Acuña on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will be visiting with local citizens at the Infoteca Municipal facilities, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Economic Development Director Lino Gerardo González Calvillo said his office will be working to support the municipal secretary, to facilitate appointments for people who may have social security claims or may receive benefits.
He said the staff will not deal with any aspect of visas or passports, but exclusively issues pertaining benefits (for workers, wives, widows or minor children); direct deposit for retirees or pensioners in Mexico; report changes in social security accounts and disability applications.
González Calvillo invited anyone who worked in the United States to make an appointment at the Economic Development Department by calling at 700 77 22, so that on Jan. 28 they will be attended by the staff of the U.S. Social Security office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.