The 2019 accountability ratings for districts and campuses were released on August 15 and publicized on the Texas Education Agency’s website. The school district as a whole scored an “A” rating; an “A” is the highest attainable rating.
According to a school district press release, this is the second consecutive year the district has received an “A” rating from the agency.
A large part of the 2019 accountability ratings are based on state standardized scores, commonly known as STAAR and End of Course (EOC) exams.
“Congratulations to the entire student body, employees and community of our wonderful school district. The ‘A’ rating just an indicator of the many great things that happen at our school district,” School district Superintendent of Schools Dr. Guillermo Mancha said.
Mancha said school district staff strives for excellence in everything they do. Students’ academic achievement is a significant piece as to how the district services students and families.
“I continue to believe Brackett ISD is an exceptional place for students and families,” Mancha said.
The new accountability rating system was implemented two years ago and this is the first year campuses were individually rated by the agency.
Jones Elementary received a “C” rating, Brackett Junior High School received a “B” rating and Brackett High School received an “A” rating.
The accountability ratings are a reflection of the hard work of students and staff within the district, according to the press release.
“We celebrate our successes but at the same time we will address our opportunities for improvement head on. We realize there is still much work to be done,” Mancha said.
Mancha said the student body is the pride and joy of the school district and community, but faculty and staff are the backbone of the school district.
“Our wonderful faculty and staff is full of exceptional individuals that are dedicated, caring and true professionals at their craft.
Brackett ISD will continue to rise to challenge to provide a high quality education to our students,” Mancha said.
Mancha congratulated the school district for a successful school year and ended his commentary with “Go Tigers!”
Citizens can find more information about the school district’s accountability rating at TXSchools.gov.
