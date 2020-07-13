The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District is reaching out to those parents who have not yet provided insight into their preferred learning models for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, the school district announced.
“In an effort to guide the district in preparations for the 2020-2021 school year, SFDRCISD principals and their staff have begun contacting parents to determine which of the instructional Models for Learning they would select for their students,” the school district said.
According to the school district’s statement, over 70 percent of parents responded and indicated their choice, whereas the school district is hopeful the remaining 30 percent will respond to a call from their child’s respective school before July 15.
This would allow the schools to being preparations to facilitate the various learning models being offered and finalize a master schedule, the school district said.
Per the district’s statement, as of Friday, 62 percent of parents chose to have their children in completely online or hybrid models of instruction and 38 percent indicated they would physically send their children to school for a traditional class setting.
“The district is also expected to provide a press release on Friday, July 17, 2020, which will include information and confirmation on training schedules for parents and students on the Google and Canvas platforms,” the school district said, “The press release will also provide information pertinent to back-to-school protocols as well as information regarding orientation schedules for the various campuses across the district.”
The school district advises parents that need more information or who have not provided their choice of learning model for their child’s instruction, to contact the respective campus as soon as possible.
A list of phone numbers for all SFDRCISD campuses can be found via the school district’s Facebook page.
Local children and parents have the opportunity to choose between a traditional classroom setting, fully online setting and a hybrid model combining both, as the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis continues to keep local facilities from opening up at full capacity.
