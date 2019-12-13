Filing ended Monday for Republican Party candidates who will vie for federal, district, state and county positions beginning with the March 2020 Republican Party Primary Election.
Seven Republican candidates have filed for the U.S. Representative District 23 seat that will be vacated by Will Hurd at the end of 2020.
Hurd is the third Republican to hold the seat since District 23 was formed in 1967.
Democrats held the seat from that time until 1992, when Republican Henry Bonilla unseated four-term Democrat Albert Bustamante.
Republicans won the District 23 seat again in 2010 and in 2014, when Hurd defeated Pete Gallego.
The Republican Party candidates who have filed for the seat include Alma Arredondo-Lynch, Alia Ureste, Tony Gonzales, Jeff McFarlin, Raul Reyes, Sharon Breckenridge Thomas and Ben Van Winkle, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s web site.
Arredono-Lynch gives her occupation as dentist and rancher from Concan, Ureste gives her occupation as managing member and her hometown as El Paso, Gonzales lists his occupation as retired military and his hometown as San Antonio, McFarlin lists his occupation as oil and gas management, but lists no hometown, Reyes lists his occupation as home builder and his hometown as Castroville, Thomas lists her occupation as attorney and her hometown as San Antonio, and Van Winkle lists his occupation as a small business owner and technology account manager and does not list his hometown.
The winner of this seven-way contest will face the Democratic Party nominee in the November 2020 General Election.
The incumbent Republican in the State Senator District 19 seat, Peter P. “Pete” Flores of Manor, Texas, has filed for re-election, seeking the Republican Party nomination for the seat. He is unopposed for the Republican Party nomination.
Flores has held the seat since a special election in 2018. He is currently the sole Republican who has filed for the office. Flores’ 2018 victory over Pete Gallego made him the first Republican to represent the district since 1879.
Flores will face the Democratic Party nominee in November 2020.
As of press-time Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s web site showed only one Republican candidate has filed for a place on the primary election ballot to seek the State Representative District 74 seat being vacated by Eagle Pass Democrat Poncho Nevarez, who was arrested in November on felony drug charges and who has announced he will not seek re-election.
Luke Brown of Balmorhea, whose occupation is listed as watermelon farmer, is the only Republican candidate for the seat.
Two candidates have filed to become the Republican Party nominee for the office of 63rd Judicial District Judge.
They are Roland Andrade, assistant district attorney in the 63rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office and a resident of Del Rio, and Kinney County Attorney Todd A. “Tadeo” Durden of Brackettville.
The winner will face the Democratic Party nominee for the seat in November 2020.
The race for 63rd Judicial District Attorney is one of three races for county and district seats that will likely be decided in the primary election.
The incumbent district attorney, Michael “Mike” Bagley, has filed for re-election, and he has drawn a Republican challenger, Del Rio City Attorney Suzanne West.
No Democrats have filed for the district attorney seat, so the Republican Party nominee will run unopposed in the November 2020 General Election.
In the race for Val Verde County Commissioner Precinct 3, the incumbent commissioner, Beau Nettleton of Del Rio, has filed for re-election, and he, too, has drawn a Republican challenger, Reagan Fagan, also of Del Rio. Nettleton is a rancher and small business owner, and Fagan lists his occupation as right-of-way agent.
No Democrats have filed for the seat, so the Republican Party nominee for the position will run unopposed in November 2020.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said one candidate, Arturo Rodriguez of Del Rio, has announced he will file as an independent candidate for the County Commissioner, Precinct 3, seat.
One Republican has filed for the position of Constable Precinct 2.
He is John Skelton, who lists his occupation as retired.
Skelton will likely win the Republican Party nomination and will face the Democratic Party nominee in November 2020.
A race that will likely be decided in the Republican Party Primary Election is the race for Constable Precinct 3.
The incumbent constable, Steve Berg, has filed for re-election, and he has drawn a challenger, Michael Wancho, a deputy with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
No Democrats have filed for the seat, so the Republican Party nominee for the position will run unopposed in November 2020.
