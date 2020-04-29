Local pageant contestants are reminding the public to practice safety as part of a new campaign.
The Miss Val Verde “Mask Up” campaign features videos of the contestants from the Miss Val Verde 2020 pageant reminding the public to wear masks and stay safe while out in public, as the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Each contestant individually stated the importance of wearing a mask, staying home or being safe while out in public while addressing it has been a difficult time for everybody in the community.
“Remember social distancing is very important to slow the COVID-19 spread. Take care of yourself, mind, body and soul and if you must go out, wear a mask,” Mia Ortiz, a contestant for the Miss Val Verde crown, said.
Similar to Ortiz, contestant Nicole Meza reminded everyone to wash their hands regularly amongst other safety procedures.
Contestant Audrey Marshall emphasized the importance of practicing current regulations, in order to protect each other. “With the amount of germs going around in our community, our main priority needs to be protecting ourselves and others from the effects of this virus,” Marshall said.
The contestants’ videos can be found online at the Miss Val Verde Pageant’s Facebook page.
This is the latest appearance the contestants have made since their previous appearance on Mar. 16 to clean up the historical markers around town.
In years past the contestants would make appearances in a variety of events leading up to the pageant. This year’s pageant was originally scheduled for Apr. 16, but was rescheduled to June 20 as the ongoing crisis prevents large gatherings of people.
All contestants and current reigning queens 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez and 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez were previously informed of the change by Miss Val Verde Pageant Director Claudia Lopez.
Lopez previously said the crown is for the people, and the pageant is a journey for the contestants as they learn new skills while gaining confidence to participate in public appearances.
