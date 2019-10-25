The Friends of Hospice Bargain Box Store, a thrift store helping fund the Val Verde Regional Medical Center hospice program, is currently accepting donations. All proceeds will go to the hospice program.
Donations accepted include new and gently-used clothing, shoes, belts, ties, caps, hats, jewelry, household goods, books, household linens and fabrics, dishes and kitchen utensils, kitchen and grooming small appliances, furniture, garden and workshop tools and goods, artwork, toys, etc.
Older television sets and personal computers can no longer be accepted. Donations are tax-deductible.
Hospice of Val Verde Regional Medical Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Hospice Bargain Box Store, assures all community members receive compassionate care when it is needed most.
The hospice program provides spiritual, emotional and social support for hospice patients and their families, improving the quality of life for everyone.
The hospice program provides palliative care, home health aides, counseling, medical supply services, nursing services, occupational therapy, physician services, physical therapy, short term inpatient care, and speech pathology services.
Hospice Bargain Box Store Manager Julie Shivers works with 13-15 local volunteers each week to intake and process all donations which are resold at bargain prices to the public, to fund the hospice program at Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Volunteers donate their time, energy, talents, and personal finances contributing to the success of this program.
The Friends of Hospice Bargain Box Store is open to the public for shopping Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 noon.
For more information about donations and opportunities for volunteer services, call Julie Shivers at (830) 775 9368.
Submitted by Dee Money
