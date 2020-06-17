Del Rio City Council members on June 9 voted to accept a water line and booster station in Escondido Estates into the city water system.
Councilman Jim DeReus made a motion to approve the resolution, with Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. giving the second.
Escondido Estates is located east of Laughlin Air Force Base off U.S. Highway 90.
When Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked the council members if there were any questions or concerns about the resolution, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she had some questions.
She asked if this project had been overseen by the city.
City Utilities Director Matt Evans said the Escondido project was partially overseen by the city.
“What was the problem with not inspecting the whole thing?” Salgado asked.
“The problem was we’re not entirely sure if proper bedding material was used. We haven’t seen large extents of the loop sections that went on Escondido Estates and Rancho Del Rio,” Evans replied.
Salgado asked why the inspections were not done.
“We asked them to open up the trench and they did in the five or six random locations chosen by city staff, and we determined the bedding material wasn’t preferred, it was about 50% of what we wanted. That’s why we’re asking for an additional warranty period,” he said.
“That concerns me. If the material was inferior to what the city would normally use, that means there’s a good possibility the city will be doing maintenance at a much earlier rate, so in the two years, the county, if I’m understanding this correctly, the county will be responsible for anything that goes wrong with the water line, is that correct?” Salgado asked.
“That’s correct, and we did have the county’s contracting engineer with us, who made a note to say in certain areas he felt the bedding material was perfectly preferred, but there were some areas where he did not believe it was great. . .The soil there is very rocky,” Evans said.
“That concerns me, but again, we’ve committed to these two projects, so I don’t suppose there’s much that can be done to stop them at this point, but going forward, I think we need to be more strict with what we require, not only outside the city limits, but within the city limits as well,” Salgado said.
Carranza, too, said he had a question about the project.
“Mr. Evans, that line is already connected to the city, is that correct?” Carranza asked.
“I believe so, yes, sir,” Evans replied.
“I know there were some concerns about the connection at some point, and I just wanted to make sure that part was resolved,” Carranza said.
“Yes, sir, there is water in the station and in the lines, but it’s not going anywhere,” Evans said.
“And this was all done without council approval?” Salgado interjected.
“This is the third of 10 phases for this project. This part of the project was accepted by council, I believe, prior to construction,” Evans replied.
He said the future phases planned for the project will require additional approvals.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.