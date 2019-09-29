ACUÑA, México – El pago puntual del servicio del agua potable, y la disminución de la cartera de usuarios deudores, han sido fundamentales para el buen funcionamiento del Sistema Municipal de Aguas y Saneamiento, lo que ha permitido aplicar importantes inversiones en infraestructura, informó José Luis Salinas Galán, gerente general de este organismo.
Al término de la reunión del Consejo de SIMAS Acuña celebrada el jueves, el titular de la paramunicipal afirmó que se presentó ante los consejeros un balance positivo, al compararse con los valores del mismo mes en años anteriores.
“Analizando los ingresos y egresos de agosto, y comparando con los meses de agosto de años anteriores, este fue muy superior el ingreso”, indicó.
“En lo que va del año llevamos un diferencial positivo de casi un millón de pesos. Este recurso nos está dando las herramientas para poder hacer las obras requeridas y hemos hecho bastante”, aseveró.
“Esto ha sido gracias a los programas de regularización, como el convenio de Gana – Gana, con los que hemos disminuido la cartera de usuarios deudores”, hizo notar.
Asimismo, reconoció la responsabilidad de la mayoría de los usuarios que pagan a tiempo sus recibos, y que lo hacen de forma constante. Ya son más de 30 mil usuarios que pagan mes por mes, afirmó el Gerente de SIMAS.
“Eso habla bien de nuestros ciudadanos, que son responsables y cumplidos con sus pagos. Y ellos ven cómo nosotros estamos devolviendo estos recursos en forma de trabajos, de acciones para combatir los rezagos y hacer más eficiente al sistema”, destacó.
Así mismo, recalcó la cautela que se tiene en el gasto de los recursos, trabajando con responsabilidad al momento de aplicar estos fondos.
El Sistema Municipal de Aguas y Saneamiento trabaja en coordinación con Obras Públicas, pues previo a la pavimentación de una vialidad se labora en la rehabilitación y reemplazo de líneas de drenaje y agua potable.
Water Dept. improving its resource utilization
ACUÑA, Mexico – Customers paying their water service in a timely manner, and the reduction in past due accounts, have been fundamental in the proper functioning of the Municipal Water and Sanitation System (SIMAS), which has allowed significant infrastructure investments, said General Manager José Luis Salinas Galán.
The head of the municipal water system said that a positive balance was presented before the directors Thursday, during a board meeting, comparing year-to-year revenue.
“Analyzing the August income and expenses, and comparing it to prior years, we had much higher revenue,” he said.
“So far this year we have a positive differential of almost $1 million pesos (US $52,000). This resources are giving us the tools to be able to do the required maintenance and we have done enough,” he said.
“This has been thanks to the regularization programs, such as the Gana - Gana agreement, which has helped us to reduce past due accounts,” he noted.
Salinas Galán recognized the responsibility of the majority of users who pay their bills on time, and who do so on a regular basis. There are already more than 30,000 users who pay every month, he said.
“That speaks highly of our citizens, who are responsible and comply with paying their bill. And they see how we are returning these resources in the form of jobs, actions to combat the lags and make the system more efficient,” he said.
Likewise, he said the department has been a good steward of resources, working responsibly when applying these funds.
