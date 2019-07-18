Val Verde County’s animal control problems are as bad or worse than the city’s, the county’s top lawman told members of a city animal advisory board Monday.
Animal Control and Protection Advisory Board President Tom Stanley opened the meeting and asked Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez to speak about the latest animal incident outside the Del Rio city limits.
When Stanley said it was his understanding the sheriff would address the issue of a woman found hoarding dogs in the county, the sheriff said he had been called to the Val Verde Park Estates area of the county, where he joined veterinarian Dr. Pat Martin at the woman’s residence. The sheriff said he took Martin’s recommendations regarding the situation.
“The only reason I’m asking the questions is the city has no jurisdiction in the county. Part of the vision of this board is that hopefully the county and the city will join together in an animal control effort,” Stanley said.
Martinez said county work crews recently finished a major construction project and will soon begin working on the county’s animal control facility. He also said it is his understanding the county’s proposed 2019-2020 budget contains funding for two employee positions and for training.
When Stanley asked if the animal control division would fall under the sheriff’s office,Martinez said it would.
County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith, who is also a member of the animal board, said she had spoken with County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores and said he had told her since the county crews are now done with their project, “they’re going to get back to work on the animal shelter.”
“My anticipation on that is (that it will take) 90 days before it’s complete,” Martinez said.
“But that’s just the county doing its animal control department ... Is this going to be a situation where you’re bringing dogs into a kennel and euthanizing them if somebody doesn’t pick them up?” Stanley asked.
“We’re still discussing that. I think that’s on the table. At this point in time, it’s not going to be a shelter-type facility. That’s my understanding,” the sheriff said.
“In my opinion, (there) wouldn’t be a shelter big enough to handle what we’ve got running around the streets today,” Stanley said.
“Our vision – and we’re only an advisory board to the city council – is that the city, and hopefully the county at some point in time, join together and have a joint effort, not just to impound animals and pick them up and euthanize them. Right now there is an 85 percent kill rate, just out of the Del Rio shelter (animal control facility). Once you guys get into it, it’s going to be as bad.
“Our vision is the county and the city be as close to zero kill as possible. There’s no such thing as no-kill, because you do have animals that have to be euthanized because of health reasons or aggressiveness, but somewhere in the 90 percent range is what we’d like to see. But to do that, some of the things that we discussed earlier and at the last council meeting will have to happen,” Stanley added.
He said the city and the county “would have to get into the business of rescue and adoption and moving animals to other shelters,” noting there are resources available for the city and county to do that, including the Texas Humane Legislative Network, which can assist local governments in writing new animal ordinances.
After a discussion of the county dog hoarding incident, Martinez said the county will probably also look at adopting regulations limiting the number of animals a person can own.
“The problem is that the animal population in the county is probably out of control. Our deputies responded to over 980 animal calls last year,” the sheriff said.
“It’s just not the county. The same problem’s in the city. It’s all that people don’t care,” Stanley said.
He asked Smith if the county had any animal ordinances dealing with pets.
Stanley noted the state “has very comprehensive animal control ordinances.”
“Can the county not enforce state laws?” he asked.
“If it’s a state statute, and I think the majority of them are in the health and safety code, we can enforce those, but a lot of the ones that are in the health and safety (code) are civil statutes, not criminal statutes, so we wouldn’t, you’d have to have a complainant, and the sheriff’s office wouldn’t deal with that,” Smith said.
Stanley then referred to a Senate bill, which he said changed animal violations from criminal to civil “supposedly to make it easier to charge somebody.”
“There’s criminal, which is enforceable by fines and jail time and civil, where you have to file a lawsuit,” Smith replied.
“How does that make it easier to enforce it?” Stanley asked.
“First of all, it doesn’t make it easier to enforce it because most jurisdictions don’t have a department that sues under those statutes, so it would be an individual that would enforce it,” Smith replied, adding she would look at the Senate bill Stanley mentioned.
However, Smith added she has used the health and safety code to seize horses in danger and in other instances.
